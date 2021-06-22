Run-Heavy Franklin Ready for Pass-Happy 7-on-7 Debut

The Lions want to prove they're more than just a Slot-T attack

FRANKLIN, Texas — When you think of the Franklin Lions football team, you think of a smashmouth running game. The Lions rarely throw the ball, but they'll have to this week at the State 7-on-7 Tournament.

"People think just because we run the ball, we can't out-route opponents," senior athlete Malcolm Murphy tells KAGS. "We can do it all. Franklin has athletes that can do it all."

Franklin is famous for its Slot-T offense. The Lions will have to air it out at the upcoming 7-on-7 tournament, and combining those two offensive styles might make them even more dangerous on offense.

"When we got the Slot-T going, teams can't stop us. So if we can throw the ball a little bit, it's over," senior wide receiver Hayden Helton says.

Hung out with the @FranklinISD Lions this morning before their first ever trip to the @Texas7on7 Tournament.



The Lions started playing 7-on-7 for its defensive benefits. Head coach Mark Fannin says there's no better way to practice coverage schemes than in a pass-oriented game. However, this year's crop of offensive playmakers have turned Franklin into a 7-on-7 contender, as the Lions went 7-1 in its two qualifying tournaments and earned a spot in the State Championships.

"I'm hoping to win, that's what I want to win but mostly I want to build a relationship with the younger guys to make the team stronger," junior safety Bryson Washington says.

This is Franklin's first ever trip to the State 7-on-7 Tournament, and at least one Lion hopes it has a lasting affect on the playbook.

"If coach Fannin sees this, please put more passing in the playbook!" Murphy says with a smile. "We need more passing plays!"