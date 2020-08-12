Texas A&M’s McCollum Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

McCollum anchored an offensive attack that saw the Aggies pile up a season-high 313 rushing yards, the most since tallying 319 in 2019 against South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Ryan McCollum was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week after leading the Aggies to a 31-20 win at Auburn, the league office announced Monday.

McCollum, a senior center from Spring, Texas, anchored an offensive attack that saw the Aggies pile up a season-high 313 rushing yards, the most since tallying 319 in the win over South Carolina last season. The Aggies racked up 174 rushing yards in the first half, tallying over 100 rushing yards in the first half for the fourth straight game and surpassing the 150-yard mark through the first two quarters for the second time this year (South Carolina, 153). Overall, the Aggies compiled 509 yards of offense with an impressive 7.3 yards per play against the Tigers.

Monday’s honor marked the third time this season that a Maroon Goon has garnered league-wide acclaim, and A&M is the only school to have earned the award more than twice this season. Carson Green claimed the title following the Arkansas win while Dan Moore Jr. was labeled as the league’s-best after A&M’s victory at South Carolina.

The Aggies are set to host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on CBS at Kyle Field in the final home game of the season this Saturday, Dec. 12.

SEC Player of the Week – December 7

OFFENSE

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

DEFENSE

Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

SPECIAL TEAMS

Harrison Mevis, PK, Missouri

FRESHMAN

Connor Bazelak, QB, Missouri

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ryan McCollum, C, Texas A&M

DEFENSIVE LINE