Aggie product Ryan Palmer one shot off the lead at the Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time in five months and noticed a big difference about Muirfield Village. It was practically empty. The biggest star in golf started and finished with a birdie at the Memorial for a 71. That left him five shots behind Tony Finau, who leads after a 65. Woods played with an All-Star group of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. Combined, they have won 23 majors and all have been No. 1. And there was no one to watch them. Woods is a five-time winner of the Memorial.