Aggie Ryan Palmer tied for the lead at 9-under at the Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Tony Finau is taking momentum from last week into the Memorial. He spent last week away from the PGA Tour, but while home in Utah, Finau shot a 59 at Victory Ranch. No one will ever confuse Victory Ranch with Muirfield Village. Finau says the sub-60 round told him he was playing well. He brought that game to the Memorial and shot 69 on Friday. That put him in a share of the 36-hole lead with Ryan Palmer. Tiger Woods finished strong for a 76 to make the cut on the number.