Sam Bennett named to Fred Haskins Award watch list

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s golfer and 2022 U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett was named to the Fred Haskins Award Watch List, the Haskins Foundation announced Thursday.

The award is presently annually to the most outstanding men's college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members.

A finalist for the Haskins Award last season, Bennett is coming off his championship run at the 122nd U.S. Amateur that saw him beat five players ranked in the top-30 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The Madisonville, Texas, native was a PING First Team All-American for the second-consecutive season after shattering the school record in stroke average at 69.97.

The reigning SEC Golfer of the Year, who is ranked No. 2 in the WAGR and No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Rankings, recorded eight top-10 finishes for the Aggies last season and captured his fourth-career victory as he shot an 18-under at the Louisiana Classics.

At the NCAA Championships, Bennett placed 10th after shooting a final round score of 64 to finish at 3-over.