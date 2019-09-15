FARGO, N.D. — The No. 24 Sam Houston State Bearkats had things all tied up at the half, but North Dakota put up 14 unanswered points to start the second half and held on to hand the Kats a 27-23 defeat on Saturday afternoon at the Alerus Center.

It was the second straight year for the Fighting Hawks (2-1) to hand the Kats (1-2) a defeat after doing so last year in Huntsville. UND pulled the feat behind true freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster who took over for starter Andrew Zimmerman in the first quarter and went on to throw for 165 yards and a touchdown.

SHSU trailed 27-14 going into the fourth quarter, but drew back to within a score on a touchdown run by Donovan Williams and added a safety to get to 27-23. A strong kick return by Ife Adeyi set the Kats up near midfield for one last drive in the final minutes and SHSU advanced it down to the UND 10, but came up short on fourth down for the only time in four tries in the game.

The Bearkats entered the game averaging more than 500 of yards of offense, but turned the ball over three times and were held to just 280 yards in the game, including 113 in the second half.

Eric Schmid finished with 114 yards passing and 53 more on the ground, accounting for a pair of scores. Williams led the rushing attack with 56 yards and a score, while Dee Bowens had seven grabs for 40 yards and a score.

Defensively, SHSU had a pair of takeaways of their own and held the Hawks to just 281 for the game, including just 91 on the ground. The Kats ran 15 more plays and held the ball for eight minutes longer than the Hawks, but were also hampered by nine penalties.