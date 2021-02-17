Sam Houston athletics makes various changes to sports schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Due to the sweeping wave of inclement weather across Texas, Sam Houston's Spring 2021 football opener at UIW has been rescheduled to April 17. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, in San Antonio. The teams will now push the game back to April 17 with a kickoff time still to be determined at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium. Sam Houston will now open up its spring season at Bowers Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana on February 27. There will be a limited capacity at Bowers Stadium for the Spring 2021 season with tickets now available on GoBearkats.com or by calling the Bearkat Ticket Office at 936-294-1729.

Due to inclement weather expected to continue in the area, Sam Houston men's and women's basketball have altered their schedules for games against Lamar this week.



Both teams were scheduled to take on the Cardinals on Wednesday; however, each game has been rescheduled.



The men's team will travel to Beaumont for a 7 p.m. game against the Cardinals at the Montagne Center on Monday, Feb. 22. The women's home game will be moved to Monday, February 22 at 6 p.m.



Both games are slated to be aired on ESPN+.



Tickets for Monday's women's game are available, but must be purchased in advance either online or by calling the Bearkat Ticket Office at 936-294-1729.



Fans attending should be aware of all SHSU, Southland Conference and NCAA COVID-19 policies upon arrival and throughout the duration of the game and while on campus.



Softball tournament to be played Saturday and Sunday

The Bearkat Classic will not play on Friday. The tournament will be reduced to three games on Saturday and three on Sunday. See the full schedule here.





Weekend road soccer matches rescheduled

The Sam Houston soccer team's road trip to Louisiana this weekend has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The Bearkats were set to play Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond Friday evening at 7 and Nicholls in Thibodaux Sunday at 1 p.m. The match at Southeastern Louisiana will now take place on March 5 at 7 p.m. and the game at Nicholls will be March 7 at 1 p.m.



Sam Houston's next match will be against Incarnate Word at Pritchett Field on Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m.



Volleyball changes Thursday match

The volleyball team's match against Southeastern Louisiana, originally scheduled for Thursday has now been moved to Monday February, 22. The team will travel to Beaumont for it's regularly schedule match aganst Lamar on Saturday.



Tennis postpones weekend matches

The Bearkats were scheduled to host UTRGV on Friday and UTSA on Sunday. Sam Houston is now scheduled to begin Southland Conference play on Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. against New Orleans at the McAdams Tennis Center.



