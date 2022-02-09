Sam Houston baseball picked to finish second in WAC Southwest Division

The 2022 season begins on Friday, Feb. 18. WAC play is set to begin on March 4.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — WAC newcomer Abilene Christian is picked to win the Southwest Division while Grand Canyon has been selected to win the West Division in a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches, who could not vote for their own teams. In addition, ACU outfielder Colton Eager was picked as Preseason Player of the Year and UTRGV right-hander Kevin Stevens was named Preseason Pitched of the Year.

In the Southwest, Abilene Christian picked up all five possible first-place votes to finish with 25 points. UTRGV earned the other first place vote and 19 points overall to tie with Sam Houston for second place. Lamar was picked fourth with 11 points, followed by Stephen F. Austin and Tarleton.

In the West, Grand Canyon picked up five first-place votes and 34 points to hold off Sacramento State, who also picked up a first-place vote and 30 points overall. California Baptist was picked third, garnering the final first-place vote and 27 points. NM State came in third with 20 points, followed by Dixie State with 19 points. Utah Valley was selected sixth and Seattle U rounded out the poll.

Eager and Stevens highlight the Preseason All-WAC squad. Eager is joined by teammates Grayson Tatrow and Tommy Cruz. GCU had five recognized as Elijah Buries, Juan Colato, Jacob Wilson, Tayler Aguilar and Carter Young all earned honors. Dixie State was represented by Kaden Hollow, Lamar was represented by Chase Kemp, NM State was represented by Kevin Jimenez, Sam Houston was represented by Coltin Atkinson and California Baptist was represented by CJ Culpepper.

2022 Preseason All-WAC Team

C - Kaden Hollow, So., Dixie State

1B - Elijah Buries, So., Grand Canyon

1B - Chase Kemp, Sr., Lamar

2B - Kevin Jimenez, Jr., NM State

3B - Juan Colato, R-Sr., Grand Canyon

SS - Jacob Wilson, So., Grand Canyon

OF - Tayler Aguilar, Jr., Grand Canyon

OF - Colton Eager, Gr., Abilene Christian

OF - Grayson Tatrow, Jr., Abilene Christian

DH/UT - Tommy Cruz, Sr., Abilene Christian

SP - Coltin Atkinson, So., Sam Houston

SP - Kevin Stevens, R-Sr., UT Rio Grande Valley

SP - Carter Young, So., Grand Canyon

RP - CJ Culpepper, So., California Baptist

2022 Preseason Baseball Coaches Polls

Southwest Division

Rank Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Abilene Christian (5) 25

T2. UT Rio Grande Valley (1) 19

T2. Sam Houston 19

4. Lamar 11

5. Stephen F. Austin 9

6. Tarleton 7

West Division

Rank Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Grand Canyon (5) 34

2. Sacramento State (1) 30

3. California Baptist (1) 27

4. NM State 20

5. Dixie State 19

6. Utah Valley 10