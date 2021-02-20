Sam Houston basketball postpones games at Houston Baptist

The Bearkat men will now play the Huskies in Houston on March 1 with a start time yet to be determined.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Sam Houston men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at Houston Baptist Saturday has been postponed due to the effects of inclement weather across the state this week.

The Bearkat men will now play the Huskies in Houston on March 1 with a start time yet to be determined. The Bearkat women's game has been indefinitely postponed and will only be made up if a date for both teams becomes available.

This is the second time this week men’s and women’s basketball games had to be rescheduled. The men were supposed to play at Lamar on Feb. 17 and the women were to host the Cardinals the same evening at Johnson Coliseum.