Sam Houston men's basketball stays perfect in SLC play with home win over Lamar

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Lamar jumped out to a quick lead, but it was all Bearkats after that.

The Sam Houston State men's basketball team coasted to a 96-71 victory over the Cardinals at Johnson Coliseum Wednesday night to improve to 10-5 overall and 4-0 in Southland Conference action. The Bearkats shot a red-hot 55.4 percent from the floor and 45.2 percent from 3-point range to claim their seventh straight victory.

The Cardinals (3-10, 1-3) grabbed a quick 8-2 lead, then Sam Houston stepped on the throttle. The Kats answered with a 23-10 run to go up 25-18. Up four with under four minutes to go in the first half, Sam Houston forced a series of turnovers to end the first 20 minutes with a 21-5 run.

Junior Zach Nutall led the Bearkats with a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. He was 11 for 14 from the field (78.5 percent) and five for seven from behind the arc (71.4).

Senior Demarkus Lampley scored 17 points and hit three of his six 3-point attempts. Freshman Bryce Monroe finished with 15 points on three for seven shooting from long range, and freshman Jarren Cook chipped in 11 points.

Sam Houston held Lamar to just 18.2 percent shooting from behind the arc. The Bearkats also outrebounded the Cardinals 41-30.