Sam Houston dominates Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine All-Texas Small College Team

National champs Sam Houston led with seven honorees on the Preseason All-Texas Small College Team, while UMHB featured three.
Credit: kags

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine hit the shelves in stores last week and football fans everywhere had reason to rejoice. Following the strangest year in college football history, fans and sportswriters are both ready for a return to some form of normality.

Thus, it is time to reveal the Small College Preseason Team.

Texas is the best state for football in the world. Need proof? With Sam Houston claiming the FCS national championship in May, the Lone Star State became the only state to win a national title at every level of college football.

Texas has truly reigned supreme in the small college ranks over the last five years with Mary Hardin-Baylor (2016, 2018), Texas A&M-Commerce (2017), and the Bearkats (2020) securing a national title. One could argue Cisco would have been favored to win an NJCAA title last spring but finished the regular season ranked third in the country despite being undefeated. Note, the NJCAA does not have a playoff system to determine its champion.

This year’s preseason team features an amazing array of talent with 16 of the 26 players on this list having won All-American honors in previous years. Sam Houston leads the way with seven selections while Mary Hardin-Baylor has three players represented. Fourteen of the players hail from the FCS ranks while Division II and Division III combine for 12 members. 

Offense

Position    Name    School    Class    Hometown

QB    Eric Schmid    Sam Houston    Jr.    The Woodlands

RB    Kevin Brown    UIW    Sr.    Mount Pleasant, S.C.

RB    Antonio Leali'ie'e    Texas A&M-Commerce    Sr.    Copperas Cove

WR    Jequez Ezzard    Sam Houston    Sr.    College Park, Ga.

WR    Xavier Gipson    Stephen F. Austin    So.    Dallas

WR    Jake Parker    Howard Payne    Sr.    Whitehouse

OL    Colby Thomas    Sam Houston    Sr.    Manvel

OL    Justice Guillory    Stephen F. Austin    Fr.    Katy

OL    Amon Simon    Texas A&M-Commerce    Sr.    Humble

OL    Parker Hanna    West Texas A&M    Jr.    Stratford

OL    Boomer Warren    Hardin-Simmons    Jr.    Haslet

PK    Adrian Guzman    Tarleton    Fr.    Temple

KR    Ce'Cori Tolds    UIW    Sr.    Houston

Defense

Position    Name    School    Class    Hometown

DL    Jahari Kay    Sam Houston    Sr.    Berkeley, Calif.

DL    Joseph Wallace    Sam Houston    Sr.    Dallas

DL    Melik Owens    Midwestern State    Sr.    Houston

DL    G'Karri McCoy    Angelo State    Jr.    Dallas

LB     Storey Jackson*    Prairie View A&M    Sr.    Kansas City, Kan.

LB    Michael Jewett    Trinity    Jr.    Houston

LB    Akeem Jackson    Mary Hardin-Baylor    Sr.    Fairfield

DB    Zyon McCollum    Sam Houston    Sr.    Galveston

DB    Devin Hafford    Tarleton    Sr.    Humble

DB    Jefferson Fritz    Mary Hardin-Baylor    Sr.    Kaufman

DB    KJ Kelley    East Texas Baptist    Sr.    Abilene

P    Matt McRobert    Sam Houston    Sr.    Berowra, Australia

PR    K.J. Miller    Mary Hardin-Baylor    Jr.    Orange