Sam Houston Earns No. 2 Seed in FCS Playoffs

Bearkats host Monmouth in first round on April 24

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Playoff football returns to Bowers Stadium for the first time since 2017 as Sam Houston earns the No. 2 seed and will host Monmouth at 11 a.m. CT on April 24, as announced Sunday by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. The game will be shown on ESPN3.

The first-round contest marks the first meeting between the Bearkats and Hawks. SHSU is making its 12th postseason appearance, the fourth-most of any program, while Monmouth is making its third FCS Playoff appearance in the last four seasons. The Kats aim to stay perfect in FCS Playoff matchups at Bowers Stadium, where they are 13-0.

Sam Houston earned the Southland Conference’s automatic bid after posting a 6-0 record in league play this spring, the team’s first undefeated conference slate since 2016. The Bearkats established themselves as one of the most elite defenses in the FCS, ranking second in sacks (4.17) and fourth in rushing defense (51.8) and tackles for loss (10.3).

However, their offense was just as explosive behind quarterback Eric Schmid, who led all FCS quarterbacks in yards per completion (16.30) and ranked fifth in passing efficiency (163.0) and total offense (383.2). One of his top targets – Howard transfer Jequez Ezzard – averaged the eighth-most yards per game (101.3) and led all receivers this spring with 30.4 yards per reception.