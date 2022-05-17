Sam Houston football schedules home and home series with Hawaii

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston football has finalized its first non-conference games as an FBS member, announcing on Tuesday a home-and-home series with Hawaii for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.



The 2-game series will be the first meetings between the schools on the gridiron and will have the Rainbow Warriors coming to Huntsville first, on September 24, 2024.



The Kats will then return the game the following year with a September 6, 2025 game in Honolulu.



Sam Houston will be in its second season at the FBS level in 2024 and in its first year as a bowl-eligible program. The Kats are slated to begin play as a Conference USA member in the fall of 2023.