Sam Houston men's basketball loses at Southland Conference tournament

KATY, Texas — Avery Sullivan’s free throw with 1.4 seconds left lifted sixth seed Lamar past third seed Sam Houston 70-69 in a quarterfinal round game at the Hercules Tires Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Leonard E. Merrell Center.

The win, the fifth-straight for the Cardinals (9-17), places them into Friday’s semifinal against second seed Abilene Christian at 8 p.m. CT.

“I got to give it to my teammate (Anderson Kopp) for really making a great play by driving and dumping it down to me and getting me open,” said Sullivan. “After that, I just tried to get up and get us a foul, and the rest is history.”

Sullivan’s drive to the basket was stopped by Tristian Ikpe, who fouled Sullivan. The Cardinals center hit his first free throw and missed the second, but Sam Houston’s chances for a prayer from beyond half court was not answered as time expired.

Lamar, which had lost both regular season games against Sam Houston evened matters at 64-all on a Davion Buster jumper with 3:22 remaining and retook the lead after Anderson Kopp’s short jumper at the 2:31 mark. A Kasen Harrison free throw made it 67-64 before an offensive foul from Sam Houston’s Donte Powers gave the Cardinals possession of the basketball with only 49 seconds left.

Buster added two more free throws to offer the Cardinals more of a cushion, which was needed when Southland Conference Player of the Year Zach Nutall hit his fourth three-pointer of the night to draw the Bearkats to 69-67 with 22 seconds on the clock. A five-second violation on Lamar gave Sam Houston new life and a new score when Nutall placed the ball into the hoop to knot matters for an eighth time.

“I think our kids matched their toughness,” said Lamar coach Tic Price. “That was the key for us. We played with grit, we played with moxie and we played with court savvy.”

“If you love what we do and you work as hard as we do, this rips your heart out,” said Bearkats coach Jason Hooten. “I got my heart ripped out on Saturday night (against Stephen F. Austin), got it put back in, got back on my horse, and I just got it ripped out again.”

Nutall kept the Bearkats in the contest, scoring a game-high 30 points to go along with eight rebounds.

Lamar shot as if it couldn’t miss, and for much of the first half, it felt as if were true. The Cardinals shot a white-hot 71 percent from the field in first 13 minutes, going 12-for-17 along with a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range.

The Cards cooled off slightly yet were able to take as much as a 36-27 lead with 4:55 before intermission. That lead was whittled down behind a Bearkats run that saw them trim the deficit to 38-36 when Javion May’s layup found the mark before Demarkus Lampley’s 3-pointer gave Sam Houston a 39-38 lead that was followed by a Tristian Ipke dunk with 1:28 before the half.

Sam Houston’s momentum was blunted by a three-pointer from Kopp that forced the teams to head into the locker room tied at 41-41.

Lamar’s up-tempo pace continued into the second half. Both teams traded baskets before the Cardinals forged a 56-48 lead while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field. The Cards’ trio of Buster, Kopp and Smith were more than up to the task of playing at a breakneck level that did not resemble the Lamar offense for most of the regular season.

The pace appeared to take its toll on Lamar as the Bearkats leaned on their top scorer to maintain the wide-open style of play that fit right into their hands. Nutall didn’t disappoint, capping an 11-2 run with a three-pointer from the top of the key that gave Sam Houston the lead at 59-58 with 7:37 left. The Bearkats run extended further when Jarren Cook knocked home a trey that made it 62-58.

Sam Houston, which ranked among the nation’s best in 3-point defense, allowed Lamar, the conference’s second-lowest three-point shooting offense, to hit on 57 percent (8-of-14) from long range, with Buster (team-high 17 points) and Kopp (13 points) hitting three each.