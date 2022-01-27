Sam Houston men's hoops extends winning streak to six games

The Bearkats (13-9, 8-1 in WAC) stretched their winning streak to six games with a clutch 73-68 road win over Cal Baptist at the CBU Events Center on Wednesday.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston keeps finding ways to win.

The Bearkats (13-9, 8-1 in WAC) stretched their winning streak to six games with a clutch 73-68 road win over California Baptist at the CBU Events Center on Wednesday.

Savion Flagg scored a game-high 28 points, including two key free throws in the final seconds to lead Sam Houston. Jaden Ray continued to shine in conference play with 12 points, Javion May added nine and Kuba Karwowski chipped in seven.

The Bearkats trailed by three at the half but got off to a solid start to begin the second period. Ray hit a 3-pointer to tie it then stole the ball to set up a pair of free throws by Flagg who went 12 for 15 from the line.

Sam Houston led by seven twice in the second half, the final time coming at 55-48 with 9:28 left in the game thanks to a 7-0 run featuring a 3 and a dunk by Flagg and two free throws by Donte Powers.

The Lancers (12-8, 2-5) wouldn't go away and cut the lead to 61-60 with just under three minutes to go.

The Bearkats pushed the lead back to five on another pair of free throws by Powers only to see CBU pull within 70-68. Demarkus Lampley made a key free throw to push it back to 71-68 with seven seconds left and Flagg sealed it with his two with three seconds on the clock.

Sam Houston started to heat up midway through the opening period. Down two, Javon Grant hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 to put the Bearkats up 20-13 following back-to-back 3s by Cook.

Karwowski knocked down a shot from behind the arc to give Sam Houston an eight-point lead with 7:36 to go in the half, but the Bearkats got cold after that basket.

The Lancers used a 14-2 run to take a 30-26 advantage.

Ray connected from long range with 1:04 left in the period to cut the lead to 32-31. Sam Houston had a chance to take the lead at the break, but a turnover led to CBU jumper at the buzzer.