Sam Houston opens fall camp; Eric Schmid and Jequez Ezzard named to Walter Payton Award watch list

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The celebration tour for the reigning national champion Sam Houston Bearkats came to an end on Wednesday when the Kats got back to work at Bowers Stadium, opening fall camp to prep for the upcoming 2021 season.



Just 80 days since claiming the program's first Division I national title on the soggy turf at Frisco's Toyota Stadium in their dramatic win over top-seeded South Dakota State, the Bearkats were back on familiar ground at Bowers Stadium where Sam Houston went 6-0 in the Spring 2021 season, including three wins in the FCS Playoffs.

The Kats return nearly all of its 2-deep – including all starters – on either side of the ball and special teams from its title roster for this fall season, and add a number of key transfers to go with a stellar freshman class that could include a handful of players to see the field early on.

Coach K.C. Keeler became the first head coach in FCS history to win national titles at multiple schools and passed former Youngstown State head man Jim Tressell for the most FCS Playoff wins in history with the Kats' run in May, and is entering his eighth season in Huntsville. He has compiled 243 wins in his 27-year coaching career, going 69-22 with the Kats.



Sam Houston is entering its first season as a member of the WAC will have four weeks to prepare for its 2021 opener, set for Thursday, September 2 at Northern Arizona. It will be the Kats' first trip to Flagstaff since the 2002 season and just the fourth meeting between the history of the schools.



The Kats will open up the home portion of the schedule on Saturday, September 11 when they host Southeast Missouri with WAC/ASUN Challenge play beginning two weeks later at Central Arkansas.



Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid and wide receiver Jequez Ezzard were each named to the Walter Payton Award watch list on Wednesday, per a release from Stats Perform.

It is the first time for each to be named to the watch list for the award which is given out to the top offensive player in the FCS.

Only two schools – Sam Houston and Central Arkansas – had multiple players named to the list.

Only one Bearkat in program history – Jeremiah Briscoe – has brought home the Walter Payton Award. He did so in both 2016 and 2017, joining Appalachian State's Armanti Edwards as the only two players in FCS history to win the award multiple times.

More players can join the list during the regular season, and a national media panel will select the winner following it. First awarded in 1987, the Payton has watched past winners such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman of the year), Eddie Robinson (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.