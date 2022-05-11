Sam Houston softball falls in opening round of WAC tournament

The Sam Houston softball team fought to the end but came up short in a 5-4 loss to New Mexico State

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Sam Houston softball team fought to the end but came up short in a 5-4 loss to New Mexico State in an elimination game at the WAC Tournament on Wednesday.

The Bearkats (15-39) took the lead in the fifth inning after Brailey Wasik singled and Kylie Hobbs roped an RBI double into right center field to make it 4-3.

The Aggies rallied in the top of the seventh. Ramsey Lopez hit a two-run home run, and Sam Houston could not answer in the bottom of the frame to pull out the victory.

New Mexico State took a 2-0 lead in the third. Emily Telg, who had a monster game at the plate for the Kats, cut the advantage to one when she ripped a solo home run to left field in the bottom half of the inning.