Savion Flagg led the Bearkats with over 18 points and eight rebounds per game.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The 2022 All-WAC teams have been named, following a vote of the WAC’s 13 head coaches. NM State’s Teddy Allen headlines the awards, earning both WAC Player of the Year and WAC Newcomer of the Year. Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq repeated as WAC Defensive Player of the Year, Stephen F. Austin’s Jaylin Jackson-Posey was named Sixth Man of the Year, California Baptist’s Taran Armstrong earned WAC Freshman of the Year and Seattle U’s Chris Victor was named Don Haskins WAC Coach of the Year.

Allen earned WAC Player of the Year and WAC Newcomer of the Year honors after averaging 20.6 points per game in WAC play and leading the Aggies to a share of the regular season title. Averaging 33.4 minutes per game, he carried a .465 shooting percentage and shot .827 on free throws. He also added 6.9 rebounds per game to go with 2.3 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game against WAC foes.

Aimaq repeated as WAC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the WAC in rebounding at 14.1 boards per game. He also added 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals per game while also doing his part on offense, averaging 18.4 points per game for the Wolverines.

Jackson-Posey was named the first-ever WAC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 8.8 points per game off the bench to help the Lumberjacks earn a share of the WAC regular season title. Averaging 23.8 minutes per game, he also added 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in league play.

Armstrong earned WAC Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in his first WAC season as a Lancer. He also added 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game despite missing time due to a non-Covid illness early in the league schedule.

Victor was named Don Haskins WAC Coach of the Year after leading the Redhawks to a share of the regular season title in his first season leading the Redhawks. Taking the helm of the program right before the season began, he was named 18th head coach in Seattle U history on March 1 after leading the Redhawks to a 23-8 record overall, including 14-4 in WAC play. A graduate of Concordia (Calif.), where he helped lead the Eagles to the 2003 NAIA national title as a player, he also has experience as an assistant coach at Concordia (Calif.), Eastern Washington and Seattle U and also spent five seasons as head coach at Citrus College.

Seven different schools are represented on the first team. Joining Allen was UVU’s Aimaq, GCU’s Jovan Blacksher Jr., Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil, Sam Houston’s Savion Flagg, Dixie State’s Hunter Schofield and Seattle U duo Darrion Trammell and Cameron Tyson.

The All-WAC second teamers are Chicago State’s Brandon Betson, Tarleton’s Montre’ Gipson, UT Rio Grande Valley’s Justin Johnson, Stephen F. Austin’s David Kachelries, NM State’s Johnny McCants and Sir’Jabari Rice, Abilene Christian’s Airion Simmons and Grand Canyon’s Holland Woods.

The All-Defensive Team is made up of Aimaq, Tarleton’s Shamir Bogues, Sam Houston’s Javion May, McCants and Trammell.

The All-Newcomer Team consists of Allen, Flagg, Johnson, Tyson and Woods.

2022 All-WAC Teams

Player of the Year: Teddy Allen, NM State

Defensive Player of the Year: Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley

Sixth Man of the Year: Jaylin Jackson-Posey, Stephen F. Austin

Newcomer of the Year: Teddy Allen, NM State

Freshman of the Year: Taran Armstrong, California Baptist

Don Haskins Coach of the Year: Chris Victor, Seattle U

First Team All-WAC

Fardaws Aimaq#^ Utah Valley R-So. C 6-11 Vancouver, B.C., Canada

Teddy Allen NM State R-Jr. G 6-6 Phoenix

Jovan Blacksher Jr.$ Grand Canyon So. G 5-11 Oakland, Calif.

Gavin Kensmil Stephen F. Austin Sr. F 6-7 Paramaribo, Suriname

Savion Flagg Sam Houston Gr. G/F 6-7 Alvin, Texas

Hunter Schofield Dixie State Sr. F 6-8 Spanish Fork, Utah

Darrion Trammell#^ Seattle U So. G 5-10 Marin City, Calif.

Cameron Tyson Seattle U R-So. G 6-2 Bothell, Wash.

Second Team All-WAC

Brandon Betson Chicago State Jr. G 6-1 Hercules, Calif.

Montre’ Gipson^ Tarleton Sr. G 5-11 DeSoto, Texas

Justin Johnson UT Rio Grande Valley Jr. G/F 6-6 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

David Kachelries Stephen F. Austin Sr. G 6-1 Emmaus, Pa.

Johnny McCants NM State R-Sr. F 6-7 Las Cruces, N.M.

Sir’Jabari Rice$ NM State R-Jr. G 6-4 Houston

Airion Simmons Abilene Christian Jr. F 6-5 Little Rock, Ark.

Holland Woods Grand Canyon Sr. G 6-1 Phoenix

All-Defensive Team

Fardaws Aimaq% Utah Valley R-So. C 6-11 Vancouver, B.C., Canada

Shamir Bogues Tarleton So. G 6-4 Killeen, Texas

Javion May Sam Houston Jr. G 6-2 Chicago

Johnny Mcants NM State R-Sr. F 6-7 Las Cruces, N.M.

Darrion Trammell Seattle U So. G 5-10 Marin City, Calif.

All-Newcomer Team

Teddy Allen NM State R-Jr. G 6-6 Phoenix

Savion Flagg Sam Houston Gr. G/F 6-7 Alvin, Texas

Justin Johnson UT Rio Grande Valley Jr. G/F 6-6 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Cameron Tyson Seattle U R-So. G 6-2 Bothell, Wash.

Holland Woods Grand Canyon Sr. G 6-1 Phoenix

# – 2021 First Team All-WAC Selection

$ - 2021 Second Team All-WAC Selection

% - 2021 All-Defensive Team Selection

^ - 2021 All-Newcomer Team Selection

The 2021-22 All-WAC Women’s Basketball teams have been announced, after a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches.

California Baptist’s Caitlyn Harper has been named the Player of the Year with Stephen F. Austin’s Mark Kellogg earning Coach of the Year honors. The Defensive Player of the Year award goes to California Baptist’s Ane Olaeta. Bree Calhoun, of Seattle U, was voted the Sixth Woman of the Year while Abilene Christian’s Jamie Bonnarens earned Newcomer of the Year accolades. Lamar’s Akasha Davis is recognized as the Freshman of the Year.

Harper topped the league in scoring with an 18.0 points per game average while grabbing 6.0 rebounds each time she stepped on the floor for the Lancers. Last season she earned second-team All-WAC honors and was the WAC Tournament MVP.

Kellogg earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Ladyjacks to a 26-4 overall mark and 17-1 record in league games. Stephen F. Austin captured the WAC regular season crown and earned the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament. This is his third Coach of the Year award after winning the award previously in the Southland (2020-21) and Lone Star (2013-14) conferences.

Olaeta registered 2.6 steals per game and was second in the league in minutes played (35.0 mpg). Calhoun averaged 12.7 points per game and was third in the WAC in steals (2.5 spg).

Bonnarens played her final collegiate season with the Wildcats where she averaged a team high 14.9 points per game while hitting 66 shots from behind the arc.

Davis' first collegiate season saw her average a team best 12.6 points per game for Lamar while grabbing 6.5 rebounds while starting all of the Cardinals 26 games.

There are six teams represented on the first-team all-conference squad with 12 teams represented on either the first- or second-team.

In addition to the representation by Harper, Olaeta and Bonnarens, earning first-team accolades are Faith Cook, Amara Graham, Aiyana Johnson, Stephanie Visscher and Josie Williams.

In addition to Calhoun and Davis, on the second-team are Maria Carvalho, Aaliyah Collins, Emily Isaacson, Zya Nugent, Taylor Muff and Bigue Sarr.

The five player defensive team is made up of Calhoun, Olaeta, Visschers, Madelyn Batista and Brianna Mitchell.

The All-Newcomer team consists of Bonnarens, Collins, Muff, Sarr and Shanaijah Davison.

Player of the Year: Caitlyn Harper, CBU

Defensive Player of the Year: Ane Olaeta, CBU

Sixth Woman of the Year: Bree Calhoun, SU

Newcomer of the Year: Jamie Bonnarens, ACU

Freshman of the Year: Akasha Davis, LU

Coach of the Year: Mark Kellogg, SFA

First-Team All-WAC

Jamie Bonnarens, ACU

Faith Cook, SHSU

Amara Graham, GCU##

Caitlyn Harper, CBU#

Aiyana Johnson, SFA

Ane Olaeta, CBU*

Stephanie Visscher, SFA

Josie Williams, UVU*

Second-Team All-WAC

Bree Calhoun, SU

Maria Carvalho, UVU*

Aaliyah Collins, CSU

Akasha Davis, LU

Emily Isaacson, DSU

Zya Nugent, SFA

Taylor Muff, UTRGV

Bigue Sarr, NMSU

All-Defensive Team

Madelyn Batista, SHSU

Bree Calhoun, SU^

Brianna Mitchell, SFA

Ane Olaeta, CBU

Stephanie Visscher, SFA

All-Newcomer Team

Jamie Bonnarens, ACU

Aaliyah Collins, CSU

Shanaijah Davison, DSU

Taylor Muff, UTRGV

Bigue Sarr, NMSU

*Indicates Previous First Team All-WAC Selection

#Indicates Previous Second Team All-WAC Selection