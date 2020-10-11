SHSU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

It will be the first time the Kats and Aggies have met since the 2006-07 season.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston women’s basketball head coach Ravon Justice unveiled a revamped non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday with six games on the slate leading into Southland Conference play.

Her Bearkats, who were picked second in the SLC preseason poll last week, will kick off the 2020-21 season on November 25 at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum against Midwestern State.

Due to the current atmosphere surrounding intercollegiate athletics and the COVID-19 global pandemic, fans are encouraged to be aware that opponents and game times are subject to change.

Single-game tickets will go on sale for both men’s and women’s basketball on November 16 and those can be purchased online or by calling 936-294-1729. Fans should be aware that no walk-up ticket sales will be permitted this season and that all tickets will need to be purchased in advance.

Fans should also be aware that new Coliseum protocols will be in place for attendance this season with those details to be released as soon as possible on GoBearkats.com and Sam Houston Athletics’ social media channels.

The Kats’ game vs Midwestern State is the first of six non-conference games on the schedule, three of which will be on the road and three being played at the Coliseum. The Kats will also host Central Baptist on November 28 and UTSA on December 18, their final game before the Christmas break.

Sam Houston will also hit the road for games at Tulsa on December 2 and UTEP on December 5, in addition to a December 15 game at Texas A&M. It will be the first time the Kats and Aggies have met since the 2006-07 season.