Kats ranked No. 22 in preseason poll

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The first poll of the season was released by STATS FCS on Tuesday with the Sam Houston Bearkats coming in at No. 22 in that poll.



A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries selected the STATS FCS Top 25 despite only 15 FCS programs currently scheduled to take the field in the fall semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



In fact, only three teams voted into the top 25 currently have games scheduled for the Fall 2020 semester. Two of those teams – Central Arkansas and Austin Peay – are scheduled to open up the college football season on Saturday, August 29. UCA currently has nine games on its Fall 2020 schedule, while APSU only has one other game – September 19 at Cincinnati – on its schedule for this semester.



Reigning national champion North Dakota State was a unanimous choice to open the season at No. 1 in the FCS. The only team other than UCA and APSU to have a Fall 2020 game on its schedule after agreeing to a deal on Monday to host Central Arkansas in Fargo in early October, the Bison's lone game on its schedule.



For the Kats, they received 597 total points in the poll to achieve its No. 22 ranking, between No. 21 Southeastern Louisiana and No. 23 Monmouth. Along with Sam Houston and SLU, No. 11 Central Arkansas and No. 14 Nicholls also made appearances in the top 25.



Sam Houston is coming off a 2010s decade that saw it rack up 99 victories, the second most in the FCS only to NDSU and the most of any Division I school in the state of Texas. The ranking also marks the ninth consecutive year the Kats have received a nod to be in the preseason poll.