Aggie product Michael Barash joins Sam Houston State baseball staff

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston baseball rounded out its coaching staff for the upcoming 2021 season on Thursday, adding Michael Barash as its new Director of Baseball Operations.

Barash joins the Bearkats after a short stint on the coaching staff at Angelina College, coaching 21 games for the Roadrunners in the 2020 season before it was cut short due to COVID-19.

A former star himself on the diamond at Texas A&M, he spent the 2019 season as a student assistant for the Aggies and Coach Rob Childress, completing his B.S. in Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences with an emphasis on Youth Development in the process.

Barash was raised in Boca Raton, Fla., and committed to play baseball at LSU as a sophomore. After graduating early, Barash enrolled at LSU in the Spring of 2013 and was on the Tigers’ 2013 College World Series.

The following year Barash transferred to Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla., where he played one season (2014) under Kyle Forbes and earned First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State as a sophomore catcher.

After Palm Beach State, Barash transferred to Texas A&M and played two full seasons (2015-16) as the Aggies’ everyday catcher. His Aggie teams won 99 games in two years, reached two Super Regionals and won the first ever SEC Baseball Championship in school history.

Barash was then selected in the 9th Round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He rose quickly through the ranks as he reached Triple-A Salt Lake in his second full season (2018) and was invited to Major League Spring Training both his years in the Angels system.