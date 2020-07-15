9 Bearkats Make 2020 Preseason All-Southland Football Teams

Sam Houston State's 9 selections is the second most in the conference

FRISCO, Texas — Nine Bearkats were selected to the preseason all-Southland Conference team and Sam Houston State was picked to finish second in the league in 2020 as the Southland released its annual preseason poll and all-conference teams in a release on Wednesday.

The nine players selected to the preseason team was second only to league favorite Central Arkansas, who had 13 and garnered 12 of a possible 20 first-place votes by SLC coaches and sports information directors.

Defensive linemen Joseph Wallace and Trace Mascorro, the reigning SLC Newcomer of the Year, were each named to the preseason all-SLC first team along with running back Donovan Williams, offensive lineman Colby Thomas and punter Matt McRobert.

The Kats also landed four on the preseason second team in defensive lineman Jevon Leon, offensive lineman Eleasah Anderson and cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Jaylen Thomas.

Of SHSU’s nine selections, eight were automatic selections after earning all-league honors at the conclusion of the 2019 season while Anderson was voted onto the second squad after seeing action in 11 games as a sophomore following his transfer from Baylor.

Five of SHSU’s nods come on the defensive side, including three on the defensive line, with the Kats holding high expectations for that unit in 2020. Defensive coordinator Clayton Carlin’s crew was one of the top defensive clubs in the nation in 2019, leading the nation in rushing defense (69.9 ypg), tackles for loss (10.9 TFL per game) and third-down conversion percentage (34.0 percent).

McRobert also made multiple all-America teams in his first full season as the Kats’ punter, helping SHSU rank third in the FCS in net punting with 41.49 yards per punt last year. Offensively, Colby Thomas was named to the all-SLC first team in 2019, helping pave the way for Williams, who earned second team honors of his own as a sophomore, rushing for 925 yards and 14 scores.

In the poll the Kats received four first-place votes and 170 total points, while two-time defending league champion Nicholls pulled in six first-place nods and 169 points. Southeastern Louisiana (157) and McNeese (113) rounded out the top five, followed by UIW (104), Abilene Christian (101), Stephen F. Austin (60), Houston Baptist (59), Northwestern State (49) and Lamar (38).

Sam Houston is set to kick off the 2020 season on September 5 against Tarleton State at Bowers Stadium.

FULL SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE RELEASE:

The 2020 Southland Conference Football Preseason All-Conference Teams were announced on Wednesday, with defending co-champion Central Arkansas leading the league with 13 total selections. The preseason all-conference teams are presented by Hercules Tires.



Led by junior quarterback Breylin Smith and senior defensive back Robert Rochell, the Bears accounted for eight of the 28 first-team slots. Smith, a 2019 Second-Team All-Southland pick, ranked in the top-10 among FCS quarterbacks in completions per game (24.31), passing touchdowns (32) and passing yards (3,704) a year ago, and Rochell enters his final season after ranking ninth nationally in passes defended per game (1.4).



Sam Houston State earned the second-most selections with nine, followed by eight for Nicholls and six each for Houston Baptist and Southeastern Louisiana.



A year after leading the FCS ranks in rushing yards allowed (69.9) and tackles for loss (10.9) per game, the Bearkats placed three defensive linemen on the squads, including last season’s Newcomer of the Year Trace Mascorro. The Colonels landed four of their starting five offensive lineman on the teams after posting the league’s top rushing offense in 2019 (197.1 YPG).



Houston Baptist signal-caller Bailey Zappe occupies the second-team spot after leading the country in completions per game (29.75) and ranking second in passing touchdowns (35) and passing yards (3,811). The Victoria, Texas, native is joined on the second team by a trio of teammates in running back Dreshawn Minnieweather and wideouts Jerreth Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff.



Abilene Christian and McNeese each placed four on the teams, while Lamar garnered three preseason all-conference selections. UIW, Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin earned two spots each.



Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason all-conference teams and may advance to higher team slots if they are vacated by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches.



The 2020 preseason poll will be revealed next Wednesday, July 22, as part of the Southland Conference Football Virtual Kickoff presented by Levy Marketing.



