Sam Houston State Coaches Speak Out Against Racial Inequality

The Bearkat community is taking a stand against the recent events across America
Credit: KAGS-TV

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — In the aftermath of this weekend's events following the death of George Floyd, prominent sports figures from around the country are speaking out against racial inequality.

From Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher, Buzz Williams, Bird Kuhn and others all voiced their thoughts on twitter, and the same goes for the majority of coaches at Sam Houston State.

Bearkats football coach KC Keeler released this statement:

Men's basketball coach Jason Hooten added this:

Women's basketball coach Ravon Justice contributed the following:

University President Dana G. Hoyt also chimed in:

