HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Rachel Harrell exploded for a career-high 31 points and the Sam Houston State Bearkats put a loud end to a three-game losing skid with a 114-46 win over Jarvis Christian on Tuesday night at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

Harrell, a senior from Weatherford, surpassed her previous career high of 16 with the effort, doing so in just three quarters of action. She nailed 12 of her 16 tries from the field, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range, leading a Bearkat (3-3) long-distance attack that saw them can a dozen triples.

The effort is the first 30-point game for the Bearkats since Shernise Robertson had a 32 and 31-point nights during the 2014-15 season.

The 114 points was the second-most in the history of the Bearkat program, only to the 128 scored by the Kats vs UT Pan American in the 1987-88 season. The 68-point margin of victory was also the second most in the history of the program.

SHSU forced 21 first-half turnovers by the Bulldogs and 33 for the game, and outscored JCC 52-18 in transition. The Kats raced out to a 30-2 lead in the first quarter and put in at least 30 in each of the first three periods, getting 15 from Harrell as part of a 37-point third quarter.

Harrell was not the only Bearkat to reach double figures as she was joined by Jaylonn Walker with 14, Faith Cook with 13 points and five assists, and Amber Leggett with 12 points and eight boards.

The Kats will now head back on the road for a Sunday matinee at UTSA. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Convocation Center.