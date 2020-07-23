Sam Houston State Believes Its Defense Can Be Even Better in 2020

The Bearkats had one of the best statistical defenses in America in 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Let's play a game.

Which FCS team led the country in rushing defense, had the most tackles for loss per game, and had the best third down defensive conversation rating in the nation in 2019?

If your answer was anything but Sam Houston State, well I am sorry, you we're wrong.

In terms of how the 2019 Sam Houston State Defense Finished the Season... You said what, come again???👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/1IeObdVTs6 — Gary McGraw (@DBCoachMcGraw) May 4, 2020

The Bearkats had the best statistical defense in America in 2019, and K.C. Keeler's squad returns most of that unit in 2020. Linebackers Royce See and Hunter Brown had graduated, but three SHSU linemen were picked to the preseason All Southland Conference Team and the Bearkats secondary is loaded with talent an experience.

Senior cornerback Zyon McCollum thinks the combination of experience, talent, and hunger to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017 is enough to make the team's defense even better in 2020.

"It's hard to believe but we are better," McCollum told KAGS at the Southland Conference Media Day event. "From what I've seen, we have more freshmen coming in that can help us on top of all the guys we have coming back. We all swarm to the ball, do everything as if our hair is on fire and it's going to show on game day."