HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Press Release



A scoring clinic put on by the Sam Houston State Bearkats led to the largest margin of win in conference play for the Kats thus far as they took down Southeastern Louisiana.

The 94-point win for the Bearkats (10-8, 5-3 SLC) was the most points scored against a conference team since the team scored 97 against North Texas in 1996 in the conference tournament. Additionally, it was the most points scored against a conference team in regular season play since 1995 against Nicholls.

SHSU was led by Jaylonn Walker who put up a career-high 27 points, scoring 20 in the first half alone. Lydia Baxter also played strong, collecting a career-high 20 points along with 14 rebounds that gave her a double-double.

The Bearkat defense put on the pressure and caused 31 turnovers by the Lions (8-11, 3-5 SLC) that led to 37 points for the Kats.

Amber Leggett scored 13 points coming off a career-high scoring game for her late last week and collected five rebounds for the Kats.

A strong scoring game from the Bearkat bench led to 54 points, a season-high for the Bearkat reserves.