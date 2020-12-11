Sam Houston State announces signing classes for Baseball, Softball and Soccer

Head coach Jay Sirianni announced the addition of four student-athletes to the Sam Houston State baseball program for the 2021 season.

"We are very excited to welcome these four young men into our program. Each one of our signees will fill specific needs we have moving forward," Sirianni said about the class. "All four signees are athletic players who can play multiple spots on the field for us."



2020 Fall Signing Class

Walker Janek • Portland, Texas • Gregory Portland HS • 6-0 • 185 lbs • C • R/R

2019 District Champions … 2019 Honorable Mention All-District ... WWBA 2020 South Championship MVP/All-Tournament Team … 2020 high school stats: .367 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBI, 8 stolen bases (COVID)



SIRIANNI ON JANEK

"Walker is a very athletic player who we have recruited as a catcher, although he has the ability to play just about anywhere on the field. Walker plays for Ronnie Jonse at Gregory-Portland High School where he will be a four-year letterman handling most of his duties behind the dish. Walker also played for the Banditos Scout Team in the summers in a very highly competitive summer schedule that plays against some of the best players in the country. He is an exciting, dynamic player who will make an immediate impact for us."



Braden Davis • Keller, Texas • Keller HS • 5-10 • 170 • LHP/OF • L/L

2020 High School Stats: 6.0 IOP, 10 Ks (COVID) … 2020 Summer Stats: .370 batting average, 4 doubles, 14 RBI, 7 stolen bases … 2.80 ERA, 22.1 IP, 39 Ks, .171 OBA



SIRIANNI ON DAVIS

"Braden caught our eye back in his sophomore summer playing for Pat Woods in the NTX Dirtbags organization. He is a competitor on the mound that fills the zone with three pitches locating his fastball to both sides of the plate into the low 90's. He has continued to improve every year adding arm strength to the pitch ability he already had. We are excited to watch him develop and pitch in big games for us in the future."



Lane Brewster • League City, Texas • Clear Creek HS • 5-10 • 170 • OF • L/L

2019 All district 1st team OF … 2019 All-Galveston County first team OF … 2019 HABCA futures All-Star … 2019 Texas Prep Greater Houston Newcomer of the Year … 2019 District Newcomer of the Year … 2019 high school stats: .398 batting average, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 7 RBI, 21 stolen bases



SIRIANNI ON BREWSTER

"Lane is a two-sport athlete from Clear Creek high school where he plays free safety on the football team as well as center field for the baseball team. Lane came highly recommended to us from Brent Kunefke his high school baseball coach. The first thing we noticed about Brewster is his toughness and competitiveness on the field. Lane's speed, athleticism and motor were the separator for us. We value toughminded guys like Lane and can't wait to watch his development in the years to come."



Bryson Adair • Malakoff, Texas • Malakoff HS • 6-2 • 175 • RHP/IF • R/R

2018 District Newcomer of Year … 2019 second team all-state … 2020 Future Series All-Tournament team … 2018 Career High School Batting Stats:.409 batting average, 14 doubles, 19 RBI … Career High School Pitching Stats: 8-2, 1.79 ERA, 94 Ks … 2019 High School Batting Stats: .469 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 31 RBI, 16 stolem bases … 2019 High School Pitching Stats: 5-1, 1.88 ERA, 81 Ks … 2020 High School Batting Stats: .541 batting average, 10 doubles, 13 RBI (COVID) … 2020 Summer Pitching Stats: 28.0 IP, 1.25 ERA, 36 Ks



SIRIANNI ON ADAIR

"Bryson is another one of our two-sport athletes playing football and baseball at Malakoff High School. We first saw Bryson in the fall of his junior year. His competitiveness and toughness on the mound stood out from the start. On the mound, he is a bulldog that will run the fastball up to 91 with a feel for his secondary stuff. He is the ultra-competitor and has played and pitched in a lot of big games at the regional and national levels for the Dallas Patriots summer organization. His stuff will continue to improve, and we are excited to see him develop in our program."

The Sam Houston State soccer teams has added seven new recruits for the 2021 fall season, head coach Tom Brown announced Wednesday.

Inking Letters of Intent for the Bearkats were:

• Avery Burchett | Tompkins HS | Katy

• Dana Hanson | New Braunfels HS | New Braunfels

• Laerke Holst | Romalt IF | Ulstrup, Denmark

• Summer Knox | Liberty HS | Frisco

• Maya McCallum | Magnolia West HS | Magnolia

• Bella Tway | Cinco Ranch HS | Katy

• Erika Wilson | Champion HS | Fair Oaks Ranch

Signees

Avery Burchett | Tompkins HS | Katy

Burchett is a four-year varsity player for coach Jarrett Shipman at Tompkins High School in Katy. She is a three-time Class 6A first-team all-state selection, three-time first-team District 19-6A honoree and was on the UIL State All-Tournament Team in 2018 when Tompkins made it to the state finals. The daughter of Toni and Mike Burchett was the 2019 District 19-6A defensive most valuable player.

“Avery is a very accomplished defender who can play anywhere along the back line,” head coach Tom Brown said. “Her anticipation to recognize what is happening and organize her teammates to solve it, is second to none. I feel she also has good ideas about how to transition to the attack after winning the ball.”

Dana Hanson | New Braunfels HS | New Braunfels

Hanson is a four-year varsity player for coach Eric Norris at New Braunfels High School. She is a two-time first-team all-district selection and midfielder of the year. She was named second-team all-state and first-team all-region. The daughter of Jenifer Hanson is a three-time academic all-district honoree.

“I have known Dana for a long time having worked with her when she first entered the ODP program,” Brown said. “She is a very good winner of the ball in the midfield and is also a strong attacker. I think she can help take our midfield to another level.”

Laerke Holst | Romalt IF | Ulstrup, Denmark

Holst plays for Romalt IF in Denmark’s 1st Division Senior league and was the team’s new player of the year last season. In 2017-18 she played for Vejle Boldklub in the Senior Elite Division Qualification League and has also played for Vejle College of Sport, which made a national championship appearance and Viborg, which is Denmark’s Top Youth League U18 DM. She is the daughter of Marianne and Mogens Holst.

“Laerke has a lot of experience playing in the goal at a high level in Denmark,” Brown said. “She has great technical skills with her ability to catch high and low balls and has very good distribution. In our conversations, I have found her to be a very determined player who wants to improve and also has the experience to organize the defense.”

Summer Knox | Liberty HS | Frisco

Knox is a four-year varsity player for coach Kyle Beggs at Liberty High School in Frisco. She was a second-team all-district selection and plays for FC Dallas 02G Red, which is ranked No. 1 in Region 3 and No. 9 in the nation. She is the daughter of Patricia White and William Knox.

“We found Summer to be a terrific player with the ball and that she had a great attacking attitude,” Brown said. “I like her ability to be creative on the ball and find her teammates with the ball to bring them into the game.”

Maya McCallum | Magnolia West HS | Magnolia

McCallum is a four-year varsity player at Magnolia West High School. She is a two-time first-team all-district selection and was named to the second team in 2017. She was the all-district offensive MVP in 2018 and is a three-time all-district academic team honoree. She is the daughter of Heather and Neil McCallum.

“Maya is a very knowledgeable player who reads the game very well,” Brown. “I think she deals with pressure on the field very well and can solve it without giving the ball away. She is a very dedicated player, and she will fit into our style of play very well.”

Bella Tway | Cinco Ranch HS | Katy

Tway is a four-year varsity player at Cinco Ranch High School in Katy for head coach Claudia Monagas. She was a second-team all-district selection as a sophomore and helped lead Cinco Ranch to the state semifinals. She was a first-team all-district selection as a junior and was the team’s defensive MVP. She is the daughter of Vickie and Bill Tway.

“I have been able to see Bella play quite a bit (before COVID) and have been impressed with her defensive instincts and her ability to get forward,” Brown said. “I am excited about Bella transitioning into our team.”

Erika Wilson | Champion HS | Fair Oaks Ranch

Wilson plays for coach Kara Walters at Champion High School in Boerne. She was honorable mention all-district in 2017 and was first-team all-district in 2018. She plays club for Classics Elite ECNL, which was a national qualifier in 2019. She is the daughter of Melissa and Travis Wilson.

“Erika is a quality midfielder who is very good at moving the ball around and organizing her team’s attack,” Brown said. “She has the ability to have an immediate impact when she steps into a game. I am more impressed with her every time I see her play.”





The Sam Houston State softball team has added some new additions with seven recruits joining the squad, head coach Garrett Valis announced Wednesday during the early signing period.

Committing to the Bearkats were:

• Allison Saville — IF | Klein Oak HS | Spring

• Brailey Wasik — P/IF | Burleson HS | Burleson

• Jordan Peno — OF/C | Cypress Creek HS | Cypress

• Brodie Quinlan — IF/OF | Bridgeland HS | Cypress

• Haleigh Carter — OF/IF | Shadow Creek HS | Manvel

• Kelsey Bunch — C | Clear Creek HS | League City

• Tricia Yarotsky — IF | Friendswood HS | Friendswood

"The class is large, covers every position and is versatile, so I believe they have a chance to do some special things," Valis said. "As always, if they work and buy into the culture here the sky is the limit.

"Signing day is always an exciting day and this year is no different. What these athletes have been through over the last six months, similar to our current athletes, has been a great challenge, so for all of their hard work and dedication to come to a point where they get to enjoy this day is awesome. We expect them to be a great fit here and build on the progress we have made as a program."

Position Players

Allison Saville — IF | Klein Oak HS | Spring

Saville is a three-time all-district selection for head coach Barry Wilson at Klein Oak High School. She was selected to the first team in 2020, second team in 2019 and was the first team utility player in 2018. She has a career batting average of .416 with 23 doubles, three triples 14 home runs and 75 RBI. The daughter of Brandi and Jason Saville also plays volleyball and track.

"Allie is an all-around athlete that we are excited about, as she continues to get stronger we feel she will compete for us as a true utility kid," Valis said. "I like her ability to affect the game in several ways offensively and that being a part of our system will only add to that versatility."

Brailey Wasik — P/IF | Burleson HS | Burleson

Wasik is a two-time first-team all-district selection for head coach Summer Owen at Burleson High School. She is also a two-time first-team all-district academic honoree and has been named the team's most valuable player twice while leading Burleson to bi-district championships in 2018 and 2019. The daughter of Carrie and Jeff Wasik plays for the American Freedom and was named the tournament offensive MVP after guiding them to the 2020 USSSA national championship.

"Brailey is an exciting piece to the class because of her ability in the circle and at the plate," Valis said. "We expect her to provide power to our lineup and be a reliable arm in the circle. I really like her drive to win and be a great teammate."

Jordan Peno — OF/C | Cypress Creek HS | Cypress

Peno is a first-team all-district and all-district academic team selection for head coach Randy Knight at Cypress Creek High School. She has a career batting average of .435 with 16 doubles, three triples and 46 RBI. She plays for the Cy-Fair Intruders, which were the 2017 TCS Southwest national champions and were in the top five in the 2020 TFL. The daughter of Becky and Robert Peno also pole vaults.

"Jordan is primarily an outfielder that plays the game with a great energy and passion," Valis said. "I love how focused she is as a competitor and that she has continued to develop. I see her being an athlete that will set the pace as a worker in our program."

Brodie Quinlan — IF/OF | Bridgeland HS | Cypress

Quinlan is a first-team all-district and all-district academic team selection as well as offensive most valuable player for head coach Candi Weige at Bridgeland High School in Cypress. She has a career batting average of .412 with 20 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 65 RBI and 49 stolen bases. She plays for the Cy-Fair Intruders, which were in the top five in the 2020 TFL. The daughter of Kim and Bart Quinlan also plays volleyball.

"Brodie was the first commit to our class and wanted to be a Bearkat from day one, so that's always what we are looking for in an athlete, someone who wants to shine here over anywhere else," Valis said. "She is a lefty that can play first base or outfield and has an excellent approach as a hitter. I like how coachable she is and her willingness to take care of the details."

Haleigh Carter — OF/IF | Shadow Creek HS | Manvel

Carter is a 22-6A All-District selection, PMHS Silver Slugger and Alvin ISD Defensive Most Valuable Player for head coach Kelly Bembry at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland. Last season, she hit .585 with five doubles, two triples, 12 RBI and 17 stolen bases. She plays for the Impact Gold-Jackson 18U team that won the Triple Crown Nationals, TCS Texas state championship, was ranked No. 1 in TFL and won the USSSA world championship gold cup. The daughter of Jamie Alford and Shawn Carter also plays volleyball and track.

"Haleigh is an outfielder and slapper who continues to develop," Valis said. "She plays the game with a lot of speed and awareness so she will be able to affect the defense with her feet for sure. I like how gritty and aggressive she is. I see her fitting in well in a position group we will be looking to replace several seniors."

Kelsey Bunch — C | Clear Creek HS | League City

Bunch is a three-year starter and all-district honoree for head coach Kathy Morton at Clear Creek High School. She led the team with a .345 batting average and drove in 25 runs as a junior. She played for the Aces Express, which finished third in the TFL Championship. She is the daughter of Sarah and Billy Bunch.

"Kelsey is a catcher and power hitter that we were able to pick up a bit later in the process," Valis said. "She has the ability to control the running game and hit for power so she's a great addition for us. I like how she is not afraid of competition and thrives when the moment is tense, a personality fit for that position."

Tricia Yarotsky — IF | Friendswood HS | Friendswood

Yarotsky is a first-team all-district, first-team all-county and first-team all-state selection, district offensive player, all-county player of the year, team most valuable player and offensive player of the year for head coach Christa Yates at Friendswood High School. She has a career batting average of .526 with 18 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 47 RBI and 67 stolen bases. She played for the Aces Express, which finished third in the TFL Championship. The daughter of Misty and Steve Yarotsky also plays volleyball.