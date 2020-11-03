HUNTSVILLE, Texas — In a one bid league like the Southland Conference, winning the regular season championship is important. The number one seed guarantees you a double-bye, but it doesn't guarantee you a spot in the NCAA Tournament. That's why the Conference Tournament title is actually for all the marbles.

"Anytime you start a tournament, there’s a recharge of your battery," Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten says. "As you’ve been watching, there are 12 and 11 seeds winning. We’re a four seed, now it’s win and move on.”

No player on the Bearkats roster has ever been to the big dance, but if things fall their way, that could change this weekend.

"I feel like we got a good chance because if we gel correctly, no one can stop us," senior forward Kai Mitchell says.

"When we’re clicking, it’s over with," senior guard Chad Bowie says. "I feel like we're going to click at the right time. We’ll be strong, we’ll be good."

In order to fully click, SHSU has to sure up a few issues on the court. They also need to lock in on the mental aspect of the game.

"We’re trying to get mentally tough," sophomore guard & Bryan native Zach Nutall says. "It’s not over yet, still have time, and that’s what we’re working towards now."

This trip to Katy isn't a revenge tour for the Kats, but Sam is ready to flip the script from last season and pull off a couple upsets of their own.

"We can’t talk about it, we got to be about it," Bowie says. "We’re ready for anyone."

"Knowing a good practice for the next two, three days can prepare us for Thursday. That’s how we’re going to win games," Nutall says.

SHSU can either play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi or Northwestern State on Thursday. The Bearkats have a combined 2-1 record against those potential opponents.