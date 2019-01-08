HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Nicholls quarterback Chase Fourcade and Sam Houston State wide receiver Nathan Stewart are among the 25 members of the Walter Payton Award Watch List, announced by STATS on Wednesday.



Fourcade, the 2018 Southland Conference Player of the Year, enters his final season with the 10th-most career total offense yards in league history (8,990) after totaling 3,589 yards last season. He completed 214 passes for 2,984 yards and 21 touchdowns to lead the Colonels to a conference co-championship.



The Metairie, La., native added 13 scores on the ground, the second-most in the league, and compiled the most rushing yards by any Southland quarterback (659). In conference games, Fourcade threw the fewest interceptions (4) and led the way in efficiency (157.6).



A three-time All-Southland selection, Stewart hauled in 58 receptions for 1,063 yards and five scores in 2018, bringing him just 228 yards shy of becoming the all-time Southland Conference receiving yards leader.



With 1,000 receiving yards in 2019, Stewart would become just the third player in FCS history to tally 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons on campus, joining Elon’s Terrell Hudgins and Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp.



The award will be presented at the STATS FCS Banquet and Presentation, which is set to take place during the week leading up to the 2020 Division I Football Championship Game on January 11 in Frisco, Texas.