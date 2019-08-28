HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State enters 2019 having posted a winning season in each of the past nine years, not having a sub-.500 season since the 2009 team went 5-6. The streak is the longest in school history, with the next most being 5 years in a row from 1952-56 under Paul Pierce.

- Currently Jacksonville State holds the most consecutive years with a winning season in all of the FCS, entering 2019 with 16 straight (last losing season in 2002), while Eastern Washington has 12 (last losing season in 2006) and North Dakota State also has 9 (last losing season in 2009).

- SHSU will open up the 2019 season at New Mexico, marking the first time the Kats have battled an FBS opponent since opening the 2015 season at Texas Tech. The last time SHSU took on the Lobos the Kats left Albuquerque with a 48-45 overtime win in 2011 on its way to the first of back-to-back FCS Championship Game appearances.

- The Kats are 3-28 all-time vs FBS opponents dating back to 1987. Along with defeating New Mexico in Albuquerque in 2011, the Kats also own a 20-9 win over ULM in 2001 and a 21-14 over Louisiana in 2000.

- Since 2011 the Kats have scored at least 23 points in 5 of its 6 FBS games with 3 of those games coming vs teams ranked in the top 12 of the FBS polls. They have averaged 28.7 points per game vs those 6 FBS opponents in that span.

- Senior wide receiver Nathan Stewart is one of just four players in FCS history to reach 1,000 yards receiving as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Should he reach 1,000 receiving yards again in 2019 he would join Terrell Hudgins (Elon) and Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington) as the only players in FCS history to do so in four straight years.