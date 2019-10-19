HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State’s offense fed off another spectacular outing by the defense to spark a 17-0 upset over No. 9 Nicholls in Southland Conference action Saturday at Bowers Stadium.

The Bearkats (5-3 overall, 4-1 in SLC) stopped the Colonels in their tracks, limiting Nicholls to 271 yards of total offense. Sam Houston State registered two fourth down stops, had three sacks, seven tackles for a loss and forced three turnovers.

The victory marked the Bearkats’ seventh straight win over a top-10 ranked team at Bowers Stadium dating back to 2004. The last time Sam Houston State lost to a team ranked in the top 10 was 47-10 setback to No. 2 McNeese in 2002.

After scoring 10 points in the first half, the Bearkats put the finishing touches on the victory at the end of the third quarter when the defense came through with one of its numerous clutch plays on the day. Nicholls quarterback Chase Fourcade was trying to avoid a sack when he rolled to the left and fired a pass downfield that was intercepted by junior defensive back Ka’Shon Murray near midfield.