Sam Houston Repeats as Southland Baseball Preseason Favorite

The Bearkats placed four players on the All-SLC Preseason Team too

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Two-time defending regular-season champion Sam Houston was selected as the preseason favorite in the Southland Conference Baseball Preseason Poll, presented by Ready Nutrition, the league announced Thursday. The Bearkats earned 16 first-place votes to top the preseason poll.

In 2019, Sam Houston posted a 20-10 mark in league play to claim its sixth regular-season crown in the previous eight years. A third-straight title in 2021 would mark the sixth time in the league’s history that a team has won three-straight championships and make the Bearkats the first program to achieve the feat twice.

The team garnered four preseason all-conference honorees, led by reigning Southland Conference Hitter of the Year Colton Cowser. The Cypress, Texas, native enters the season ranked as the No. 13 prospect for the 2021 MLB Draft by MLB.com. Cowser is joined on the top squad by catcher Gavin Johnson and outfielder Jack Rogers.

Defending conference tournament champion McNeese followed with seven first-place votes and 256 points. Four of the Cowboys’ league-high six preseason all-conference nods were on the top squad in second baseman Nate Fisbeck, shortstop Reid Bourque, designated hitter Clayton Rasbeary and pitcher Will Dion. Fisbeck and second-team utility selection Jake Dickerson represented McNeese on the all-tournament team following the 2019 conference title.

Southeastern Louisiana (234), Central Arkansas (221) and Northwestern State (213) came in at No. 3-5, respectively, while each received one first-place nod. New Orleans rounded out the top six with 145 points, and UIW and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tied for the No. 7 spot with 133 points apiece.

Nicholls is picked to finish ninth, and the No. 10-12 teams were separated by just seven points in Abilene Christian (93), Stephen F. Austin (92) and Lamar (86). Houston Baptist rounded out the preseason poll with 37 points.

The 2021 season begins Friday, Feb. 19 with all 13 teams in action, beginning with a pair of 1 p.m. first pitches as Lamar visits UTRGV and Houston Baptist faces Washington at Rice’s Reckling Park.