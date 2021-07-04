Sam Houston takes down Aggies in comeback fashion

Texas A&M built a 5-1 lead after two trips to the plate, but Sam Houston responded with seven unanswered runs in innings three through six

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Will Frizzell hammered a 2-2 pitch with two on, two out and down two, but it was caught on the warning track in rightfield as the Aggies dropped an 8-6 decision to the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday evening at Don Sanders Stadium.

Texas A&M built a 5-1 lead after two trips to the plate, but Sam Houston responded with seven unanswered runs in innings three through six to stake claim to an 8-5 advantage. The Aggies put one run across in the ninth and got Frizzell to the plate as the go-ahead run before the rally fizzled.

Ray Alejo led the Aggie offense with his third three-hit game in the last four outings and he added three stolen bases.

A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer entered the game with a low pitch count limit as he was named Sunday’s starter against Alabama. He worked 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one. The first three Aggies out of the bullpen surrendered runs before Joseph Menefee got two outs to end the sixth and Mason Ornelas struck out eight of the batters he faced in 2.0 blank frames.

Texas A&M dropped to 19-12 on the season while Sam Houston State improved to 13-13.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ray Alejo – 3-for-4, 1 walk, 1 run, 3 stolen bases

Logan Britt – 2-for-4, 1 double, 1 home run, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Mason Ornelas – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | With one out, Ray Alejo singled to rightfield and stole second base. After Will Frizzell worked an eight-pitch walk, the duo pulled off the double steal and Alejo came home on a throwing error by the catcher. Frizzell was retired also trying to move up a base on the error to clear the paths. Austin Bost blasted a 2-2 offering over the leftfield fence for his fifth home run of the season. A&M 2, SH 0.

B1 | With two outs, Colton Cowser clubbed an 0-2 pitch over the wall in left-center. A&M 2, SH 1.

T2 | With one out, Logan Britt bludgeoned a 2-0 pitch to leftfield for a solo home run. Mikey Hoehner was hit by a pitch and Kalae Harrison gapped a double to right-center to put two in scoring position. Bryce Blaum plated Hoehner with a grounder to shortstop and after Alejo drew a five-pitch walk, Frizzell punched a single up the middle to drive in Harrison. A&M 5, SH 1.

B3 | With one out, Brandon Pruitt was issued a base on balls. Anthony MacKenzie dribbled a grounder to second baseman Bryce Blaum who made a late decision to throw to second rather than get the easy out at first. Blaum’s throw which would’ve been late to retire Pruitt, sailed past shortstop Kalae Harrison and the error put runners at second and third. Chandler Jozwiak came in from the bullpen to spell starter Nathan Dettmer. Jozwiak got ahead of Jack Rogers, 1-2, but Rogers drew a ball and fouled off two pitches before clocking a three-run home run to right-center. A&M 5, SH 4.

B4 | With one out, Bryce Holmes was hit by a pitch. After Blake Faecher struck out looking, Mason Schulz rattled a triple in the corner down the leftfield line to plate Holmes. A&M 5, SH 5.

B5 | With one out, Rogers deposited a single down the leftfield line and Cowser followed with a single to leftfield to put runnerso n the corners. Gavin Johnson slapped a single to rightfield to plate Rogers. SH 6, A&M 5.

B6 | With one out, Schulz reached on an infield single and Pruitt punched a hit-and-run single through the shortstop spot to put runners on the corners. Schulz scored when a pickoff attempt at first failed. MacKenzie drew a walk and a fielder’s choice grounder by Rogers put runners on the corners. Cowser drew an intentional walk to load the bases and Johnson drew a six-pitch walk to plate Pruitt. SH 8, A&M 5.

T9 | Britt slashed a leadoff double to rightfield and moved to third on a groundout by Hoehner. Ty Coleman knocked in Britt with a groundout to first. Blaum started things back up with an infield single to short and Alejo threaded a single through the right side to put runners on the corners. The game ended with Frizzell hitting a deep fly ball to rightfield. SH 8, A&M 6.

