Sam Houston to officially join the WAC

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — MEDIA ADVISORY: Western Athletic Conference to Make Membership, Sport Sponsorship Announcement



WHAT: Western Athletic Conference commissioner Jeff Hurd will be making an announcement regarding the future of the WAC.



WHO: Jeff Hurd, WAC Commissioner Brian Mueller, Grand Canyon University President Dr. Phil Schubert, Abilene Christian University President Also expected to attend: Dr. Kenneth R. Evans, Lamar University President Dr. Alisa White, Sam Houston State University President Dr. Scott Gordon, Stephen F. Austin State University President Scott L. Wyatt, Southern Utah University President



WHERE: NRG Center 1 NRG Park Houston Announcement will also be streamed at www.wacdigitalnetwork.com WHEN: January 14, 2021 11 a.m. CT (Doors open at 10:30 a.m. CT)



OTHER EVENTS SCHEDULED: • A virtual press availability will be provided via ZOOM at approximately 11:30 a.m. CT • Involved institutions will conduct breakout press conferences via ZOOM at approximately noon CT. • Recordings of all press conferences will be made available following the conclusion.



Select photo opportunities will also be announced at the event