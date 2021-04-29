Sam Houston Women's Basketball Signs Four Players for Next Season

The Kats lost in the SLC championship game last season

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Sam Houston women's basketball team added four players to their roster for the upcoming 2021-2022 season, with head coach Ravon Justice announcing the additions of guards in Mikayla Woods, Shuntorri Rodgers, Raanee Smith and forward in Devyn Wilson.



Mikayla Woods • G • 5-6 • Pflugerville, Texas • Hendrickson HS / UTSA

The only Texas native of the new additions, Woods joins the Bearkats from UTSA where she played in the 2019-2020 season and made the Conference USA All-Freshman team in her first season. She also garnered three Conference USA freshman of the week honors, which is a school record at UTSA.



Woods led the Roadrunners in scoring with 15 points per game as a freshman, in addition to leading the team in steals per game with 2.7. She followed that up with a sophomore season that saw her rank second on the UTSA roster in scoring with 12.0 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 51 steals in 19 total contests.



Woods reached double figures in 13 games as a sophomore, including each of the last eight games of the year. In that streak was a 27-point outburst against FIU.



Prior to UTSA, Woods was the team leader in scoring for Pflugerville Hendrickson HS in the 2018 season with 20.6 ppg as they were the 6A Region 2 runner-up. Woods was named the All-Central Texas player of the Year by the Austin American-Statesman in 2018, as well as being a part of the 2,000-point club.



Justice on Woods: "We were very familiar with Mikayla coming out of high school and love that she is joining our Bearkat Family. We feel that we have a good understanding of her game and have a good relationship with her to support her growth. She clearly has the ability to score the basketball since she scored double figures against us twice in her career. Mikayla is a great addition and we expect her to be an immediate impact player."

Shuntorri Rodgers • G • 5-11 • Minden, La. • Minden HS / Western Texas College

Shuntorri Rodgers comes to Sam Houston from Western Texas College where she played two years and averaged 11.5 ppg and 5.2 rpg for the Lady Westerners. She started 42 of 44 career games there as well as being an honorable mention for the 2020 WJCAC All-Conference women's basketball team and a 2021 member of the WJCAC All-Conference team.



Rodgers is no stranger to success as she led Minden High to the class 4A semifinal game in Louisiana in 2019.



Justice on Rodgers: "Shuntorri is a talented guard who will bring positive energy every day. We are excited to add a guard who has the ability to handle and score the basketball. We believe she can add depth to our perimeter with her ability to handle and shoot the ball."

Raanee Smith • G/F • 6-2 • Philadelphia, Pa. • Friends' Central School / Colorado

Raanee Smith comes to Huntsville from Boulder where she played two years for the Buffaloes. As a freshman in the 2019-2020 season, she appeared in 13 games totaling eight points and seven rebounds. Smith appeared in only 3 games in the 2020-2021 season.



Smith was a walking double-double at Friends' Central School where she averaged 14.2 ppg and 11.6 rpg as a senior. She is a two-time All-Mainline honorable mention selection as well as a two-time All-Friends League first team. She was a three-star recruit on ESPN coming out of high school.



Justice on Smith: "We are excited to add Raanee to our Bearkat Family. Raanee is a player of high character who has a knack for rebounding and defending inside. Her athleticism, versatility and length can be an asset on both ends of the floor. Raanee is a great leader on and off the court and we couldn't be more excited to have her."