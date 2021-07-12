Sam Houston's Colton Cowser makes history by being selected fifth overall in MLB Draft

Cowser, one of the most decorated players in program history, is the first Bearkat to be taken in the opening round of the draft since Glenn Wilson was taken 18th overall by the Detroit Tigers in 1980. Cowser's selection also surpasses Stephen F. Austin's Hunter Dozier, who was taken eighth overall by the Kansas City Royals in 2013, as the highest selected player from the Southland Conference.

A Cy Ranch HS product, Cowser joined the Kats in 2019 and made an immediate impact, earning Southland Conference Hitter of the Year honors as a true freshman and helping the Kats to a Southland title. He followed up his spring with a breakout summer on the national stage, becoming the first Bearkat to be named to the USA Collegiate National Team.



His effort with Team USA shot him up draft boards for 2021 and after a slow start to the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he continued his rise with his 2021 campaign which saw him become also the first Bearkat in program history to be named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist.



Also the Southland Conference Player of the Year in 2021, Cowser ranked in the top five in the Southland in batting average (.374), runs (61), hits (76), home runs (16), RBI (52), slugging (.680), walks (42) and on-base percentage (.490).



The MLB Draft continues on Monday and Tuesday with Rounds 2-10 on Day 2, followed by Rounds 11-20 on Day 3. Coverage of Day 2 is set to be on MLB Network, while Day 3 will be online on MLB.com.