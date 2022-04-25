Sam Houston's Contreras named WAC Hitter of the Week

Contreras, a junior outfielder from El Paso, Texas, jumpstarted the Bearkat offense en route to a three-game sweep over Tarleton. In the three games against the Texans, he was 12-for-15 from the plate with 11 RBIs and four runs scored. In the middle game, he finished a double shy of the cycle, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, seven RBIs and three runs scored.