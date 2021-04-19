Sam Houston's Jahari Kay named Buck Buchanan Award finalist

The award is given annually to the top FCS defender in the nation

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Eighteen finalists were announced on Monday for the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

The Buchanan Award, named for the legendary defensive end and in its 26th season, has watched past winners such as Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen, Arthur Moats and Kyle Emanuel move on to NFL careers.

A 40-member national media panel will select the winner from the unprecedented 2020-21 season, which has spanned the fall and spring semesters. The recipient will be announced on May 15.

Also in the next month, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

2020-21 BUCK BUCHANAN AWARD FINALISTS

Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State, LB, Sr. (Big South)

Statistics: 30 tackles (21 solo), 5.5 TFL for 27 yards, 1.5 sacks, 75-yard INT TD return (4 games)

Notable: 8 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks vs. Charleston Southern

Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa, NT, Sr. (Missouri Valley)

Statistics: 38 tackles (16 solo), 9 TFL for 36 yards, 3.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 3 QBH (7 games)

Notable: 7 tackles in 4 of 7 games; 4.5 TFL vs. Missouri State

Colby Campbell, Presbyterian, LB, Sr. (Pioneer)

Statistics: 96 tackles (47 solo), 7 TFL for 25 yards, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 QBH, 2 PBU (7 games)

Notable: 9+ tackles in 6 of 7 games; 25 tackles, 3 TFL vs. Davidson

Isaiah Chambers, McNeese, DE, Grad (Southland)

Statistics: 32 tackles (17 solo), 14 TFL for 70 yards, 7.5 sacks, 11 QBH, 2 PBU (7 games)

Notable: 7 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks vs. Northwestern State

Chris Edmonds, Samford, DB, So. (Southern)

Statistics: 40 tackles (24 solo), 2.5 TFL for 4 yards; 2 FF, 1 FR, 4 INTs with 1 TD, 1 PBU (7 games)

Notable: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs vs. Furman

Mike Greene, James Madison, DL, Sr. (CAA)

Statistics: 15 tackles (9 solo), 8 TFL for 35 yards, 2.5 sacks, 2 QBH, 2 PBU (5 games)

Notable: TFL in all 5 games; 3.5 TFL, 1 sack vs. Elon

Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, LB, Jr. (Patriot)

Statistics: 22 tackles (11 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU (2 games)

Notable: 16 tackles, 1 TFL vs. Colgate

Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State, S, So. (Ohio Valley)

Statistics: 79 tackles (39 solo), 1.5 TFL, 3 INTs, 3 PBU, 1 FR for 64-yard return, 1 QBH (11 games)

Notable: 13 tackles versus Tennessee Tech

Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay, Nickel, Sr. (Ohio Valley)

Statistics: 54 tackles (31 solo), 9.5 TFL for 28 yards, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 FR, 4 QBH, 1 BK (9 games)

Notable: 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR versus Tennessee Tech

Storey Jackson, Prairie View A&M, LB, Sr. (SWAC)

Statistics: 50 tackles (19 solo), 8.5 TFL for 32 yards, 2 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT (3 games)

Notable: 20 tackles vs. Texas Southern, 17 vs. Grambling State

La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, Southern Utah, LB, Jr. (Big Sky)

Statistics: 57 tackles (39 solo), 9 TFL for 63 yards, 7 sacks, 2 FF, 3 QBH, 2 PBU; 131 scrimmage yards (6 games)

Notable: 11+ tackles in 3 of 6 games; 2 TFL in 4 of 6 games

Jahari Kay, Sam Houston, DE, Sr. (Southland)

Statistics: 22 tackles (10 solo), 8 TFL for 39 yards, 5.5 sacks, 4 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT, 3 QBH (6 games)

Notable: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, FF vs. Northwestern State

Titus Leo, Wagner, LB, Jr. (Northeast)

Statistics: 15 tackles (11 solo), 4 TFL for 16 yards, 2 sacks, 2 FF (2 games)

Notable: 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF vs. Duquesne

Jordan Lewis, DE, Southern, DE, Jr. (SWAC)

Statistics: 27 tackles (17 solo), 15 TFL for 82 yards, 10.5 sacks, 1 FF (5 games)

Notable: 3+ TFL in 3 of 5 games; 4 sacks vs. Alabama State, 3 vs. Jackson State

Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas, CB, Sr. (Southland)

Statistics: 27 tackles (19 solo), 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 3 PBU (7 games)

Notable: 2021 Senior Bowl participant

Stone Snyder, VMI, LB, So. (Southern)

Statistics: 76 tackles (25 solo), 9.5 TFL for 64 yards, 8 sacks, 4 QBH (7 games)

Notable: 21 tackles, 2 sacks vs. The Citadel; 11+ tackles in 4 of 7 games

Tre Walker, Idaho, LB, Jr. (Big Sky)

Statistics: 54 tackles (27 solo), 4.5 TFL for 42 yards, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 QBH, 1 PBU (4 games)

Notable: 13+ tackles in 3 of 4 games

Tristan Wheeler, Richmond, LB, So. (CAA)

Statistics: 38 tackles (16 solo), 2.5 TFL for 3 yards (4 games)