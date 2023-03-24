Sam Houston's Jason Hooten named New Mexico State head basketball coach

Longtime Sam Houston head men's basketball coach Jason Hooten has been named the new head coach at New Mexico State.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — New Mexico State officially named Jason Hooten its new men's basketball coach on Friday evening.

In 13 seasons as Sam Houston's head coach, Hooten racked up over 260 wins and helped the Bearkats to six postseason appearances. That includes a trip to the NIT this season where Sam Houston won its first ever postseason tournament game at the NIT.

According to reports, Hooten is receiving a five-year deal from New Mexico State.

Prior to taking over as the Sam Houston head coach in 2010, Hooten was an assistant on the Bearkats staff from 2004 to 2010. In 2010, Sam Houston made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.

During the 2023 season, Hooten helped Sam Houston win a program record 24 games during the regular season. The Bearkats earned the number one seed in the WAC tournament, but lost in the semifinals.