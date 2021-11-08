Sam Houston's Jaylen Thomas named WAC Special Teams Player of the Week

It was his second touchdown of the year as he returned an interception for a score in a week two win over Southeast Missouri.

DENVER — Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson, Tarleton’s Devin Sterling and Sam Houston’s Jaylen Thomas have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for November 1 through November 7.

Gipson, a junior wide receiver from Dallas, turned in three touchdowns on just four catches in Saturday’s 31-17 win over nationally-ranked Eastern Kentucky. Those four catches totaled 138 yards as he is second in the FCS in receiving yards per game and third in total reception yards. He also leads the WAC in six offensive categories, including receiving touchdowns.

Sterling, a freshman linebacker from Sunnyvale, Texas, had a breakout game for the Texans, finishing with a career-high eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles-for-loss, in Saturday’s 42-21 win over Lamar. Previous to Saturday’s game, he had just one total tackle in 11 games played.

Thomas, a senior defensive back from Houston, provided one of the biggest plays of the day in the top-ranked Bearkats’ 59-10 win over Dixie State when he gathered up a blocked field goal and raced it 64-yards to the house to give Sam Houston the early 21-0 lead. It was his second touchdown of the year as he returned an interception for a score in a week two win over Southeast Missouri.

Other offensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Kobe Clark moved into third all-time on ACU’s career receptions list, bringing in six catches for 143 yards with a score in a 40-25 loss at Jacksonville State … Tarleton’s Steven Duncan completed 21-of-32 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns as the Texans doubled-up Lamar, 42-21.

Other defensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Tory Hargrove recorded eight tackles and forced a fumble in Saturday’s 40-25 loss at Jacksonville State … Sam Houston’s Jahari Kay scored his second career defensive touchdown on a scoop-and-score in a 59-10 win over Dixie State … Stephen F. Austin’s Dennis Osagiede led the SFA defense with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the ‘Jacks’ 31-17 win over nationally-ranked Eastern Kentucky.

Other special teams nominees: Abilene Christian’s Logan Burke averaged 40.3 yards per punt on three kicks in the Wildcats’ 40-25 loss at Jacksonville State …. Stephen F. Austin’s Max Quick continued to boom the ball, averaging 47.1 yards per punt with four kicks downed inside the 20 in Saturday’s 31-17 win over Eastern Kentucky … Tarleton’s Jake Walrath landed his WAC-leading 14th punt inside the 20 to help the Texans to a 42-21 win over visiting Lamar.

KICKING OFF

Two weeks are left with five games across the WAC this weekend. Top-ranked Sam Houston will look to clinch the AQ7 this week when they host Eastern Kentucky, beginning at noon CT. Tarleton and Abilene Christian renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon with the Texans heading to Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium. In AQ7 action, Lamar will host Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin will travel to former conference foe Central Arkansas. The final game matches Dixie State hosting DII Fort Lewis, beginning at 7 p.m. MT. All games will be available on ESPN+.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

As a team, Sam Houston leads the WAC in scoring offense (43.4), scoring defense (17.0), total offense (494.5), touchdowns (47), rushing offense (251.25), rushing defense (764.13), yards per rush (6.22), total rushing yards (2010), rushing TDs (20), passing TDs (23), first downs (191), first downs rushing (90), opponent first downs (133), least sacks against (9) and red zone defense (70.0). Stephen F. Austin holds the lead in total defense (314.56), pass efficiency (152.5), defensive pass efficiency (109.2), passing offense (299.7), passing defense (193.3), passing yards (2697), yards per completion (8.4), field goals (18), field goal percentage (85.71), yards per punt (41.5), punt return average (16.18), punt return TDs (3), interceptions (14), interception return TDs (3), turnover margin (+6), first downs passing (111), third-down defense (32.81), fourth-down offense (54.55), fourth-down defense (26.67), sacks by (28) and time of possession (30:57). Abilene Christian is the leader in pass completion percentage (225.9), fumbles recovered (8) and third-down offense (47.27) while Lamar is the leader in least interceptions thrown (5) and red zone offense (88.9). Tarleton has the lone kick return TD this season.

Individually, SHSU’s Ramon Jefferson leads the WAC in rushing (103.88). SFA’s Trae Self is the leader in passing average (270.56) and total offense (288.56). SFA’s Xavier Gipson is the leader in reception yards per game (126.63) and all purpose yards (146.25) while DSU’s Jalen Powell is the leader in receptions per game (7.50). When it comes to scoring, SFA’s Chris Campos is the leader in scoring (90) with a WAC-best 18 field goals while teammate Max Quick is the leader in punting (47.09 yards per punt).

Defensively, DSU’s Tyrell Grayson is the leader in tackles (9.78) and SFA’s BJ Thompson is tied with teammate Rayshad Nichols for the lead in sacks (6.5). SHSU’s Markel Perry is the leader in tackles for loss (13). Grayson also has the lead in fumbles forced (3) while ACU’s Jordan Paup, TAR’s Devin Hafford and SFA’s Myles Heard are tied for the lead in fumbles recovered (2). Hafford’s six interceptions are also a WAC-best.

NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED

For the first time this season, Sam Houston is the consensus number one team in FCS, topping the Stats Perform Top 25, AFCA Coaches’ Top 25, College Sports Madness FCS Top 25 and Athlon Sports Top 25. Stephen F. Austin is among those teams receiving votes in the Stats Perform Top 25 and AFCA Coaches’ Top 25.

CLOSE TO CLINCHING

With a win over Eastern Kentucky this week, Sam Houston can clinch the AQ7 spot in the FCS playoffs. While they already have a share of the WAC title, they will have to wait until next week’s game at Abilene Christian to see if they can clinch it outright.

NO NEED TO TURN THE CALENDAR

With its 45-27 win over Tarleton on Oct. 30, Sam Houston set a new collegiate record for wins in a calendar year. The game was the 17th for the Kats in 2021, setting an all-time college football record. Previously four teams – Yale (1894 & 1889), Chicago (1899) and North Dakota State (2019) – had won 16 games in calendar years

ALL BY HIM-SELF

Stephen F. Austin quarterback Trae Self was named Stats Perform FCS Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 1 after racking up 346 yards on 32-of-39 attempts for five touchdowns to lead the ‘Jacks to a 41-27 win over visiting Abilene Christian on Oct. 30. Posting a 198.9 pass efficiency, he was also efficient on the ground, running the ball nine times for 42 yards.

THE KAY TO VICTORY

After helping lead Sam Houston to a 21-20 rivalry win over Stephen F. Austin in the Battle of the Piney Woods, senior defensive end Jahari Kay was been named Stats Perform FCS Defensive Player of the Week. He finished with eight tackles (six solos), including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble late in the game and had two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

BATTLE OF THE PINEY WOODS

In a rivalry dating back to 1923, the Battle of the Piney Woods lived up to expectations, with top-ranked Sam Houston eeking past Stephen F. Austin, 21-20, to stretch their BOTPW win streak to 10.

FREE FOOTBALL

Lamar’s 17-10 win over Northern Colorado was the WAC’s first overtime game of the FCS era and the 59th in the conference’s history since college overtime was introduced in 1996.

GUESS WHO’S BACK?

It’s a new era as football returns for the WAC for the first time since 2012, this time at the Football Championship Subdivision. Led by defending FCS national champion Sam Houston, the new incarnation of WAC football will also include Abilene Christian, Dixie State, Lamar, Stephen F. Austin and Tarleton. In 50 years at the FBS level, the WAC was home to the consensus 1984 national champion (Brigham Young), the winner of the 1990 Heisman Trophy (Ty Detmer, QB, Brigham Young) and the first pick of the 2002 NFL Draft (David Carr, QB, Fresno State).

PRESEASON HONORS

Fresh off winning the tophy, Sam Houston had a pair of players pick up Preseason All-America honors, earning a spot on the Athlon Preseason All-America team. Defensive lineman Jahari Kay and teammate Jequez Ezzard (punt returner) earned the recognition.

Seven WAC football players were recognized on the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams. Kay, Ezzard and Sam Houston defensive back Zyon McCollum earned first team honors. Sam Houston Quarterback Eric Schmid was joined by teammate Joseph Wallace and SFA receiver Xavier Gipson on the second team. SHSU offensive lineman Colby Thomas was a third team selection.

IN THE RUNNING

Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid and wide receiver/returner Jequez Ezzard are among 35 players named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List, which is presented to the top offensive player nationally in collegie football’s Division I championship subdivision.

On the other side of the ball, SHSU’s Jahari Kay and Zyon McCollum are on the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player nationally in FCS.

PLAYING THE BEST

Not looking to shy away from anyone, Dixie State has one of the toughest schedules in FCS, taking on four non-conference opponents that played in last spring’s FCS tournament, in addition to traveling to WAC-foe Sam Houston. The four members of the AQ7 will also take on Jacksonville State, who represented the Ohio Valley Conference in the FCS playoffs.

Non-Conference Games Against 2020 FCS Playoff Teams

Sep. 11 - Weber State at Dixie State

Oct. 2 - Dixie State at South Dakota State

Oct. 9 - Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville State (AQ7)

Oct. 23 - Jacksonville State at Sam Houston (AQ7)

Oct. 30 - Dixie State at Delaware

Nov. 6 - Abilene Christian at Jacksonville State (AQ7)

Nov. 13 - Jacksonville State at Lamar (AQ7)

Nov. 20 - Missouri State at Dixie State

WAC FOOTBALL ON ESPN

As part of an expanded multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement announced on Aug. 24, all home football games in the WAC for the next four years will reside on ESPN platforms. In addition, all home men’s and women’s basketball, as well as other select events, will be housed on ESPN digital platforms.

COACHES SELECT SAM HOUSTON, SCHMID, KAY AS PRESEASON FAVORITES

With college football returning to the Western Athletic Conference for the first time since 2012, defending national champion Sam Houston is the favorite to win the 2021 WAC title while Bearkats quarterback Eric Schmid and defensive lineman Jahari Kay were selected WAC Preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, in a vote of the league’s six head coaches, who could not vote for their own team or players.

Schmid led the Preseason All-WAC Offense and is joined by teammates Ramon Jefferson, Jequez Ezzard, Isaac Schley, Eleasah Anderson, Prince Pines and Colby Thomas. Stephen F. Austin was represented by Xavier Gipson and Zach Ingram while Tarleton earned honors from Tariq Bitson and Zachary Perry. Dixie State running back Quali Conley earned the final offensive spot.

On defense, Kay was joined by teammates Trace Mascorro, Joseph Wallace, Quentin Brown, Trevor Williams, Zyon McCollum and Jaylen Thomas. SFA’s Brandon Thompson Jr. and Brevin Randle were recognized, as was Tarleton duo Ronnell Wilson and Devin Hafford. Lamar’s Anthony Ruffin represented the Cardinals in the preseason awards.

On special teams, Sam Houston kicker Seth Morgan and punter Matt McRobert were recognized and Ezzard earned the spot reserved for kick returner.

Sam Houston earned all five possible first place votes to earn 20 points. Stephen F. Austin earned the final first place votes and 16 points to earn second place. Tarleton is picked third with 11 points, followed by Lamar and Abilene Christian. Dixie State, who will be eligible for all individual awards, will not be playing a full WAC schedule due to previous non-conference game contracts.

SAM HOUSTON PICKED TO WIN AQ7

After lifting the NCAA FCS National Championship trophy in May, the Sam Houston Bearkats are expected to return to the postseason as AQ7 champions as voted on by the seven head coaches of the alliance, which made up on four institutions from the Western Athletic Conference and three from the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The Bearkats earned all seven first place votes to score a perfect 49 points. Central Arkansas was picked second with 40 points, followed closely by Jacksonville State in third with 37 points. Stephen F. Austin is fourth with 27 points, followed by Eastern Kentucky, Abilene Christian and Lamar.

