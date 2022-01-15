Sam men's basketball takes down rival SFA 49-41

Coach Hooten surpassed Bob Marlin as the men's basketball career wins leader with 226 as Sam Houston extended its winning streak to three games.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Defense fueled Sam Houston to a 49-41 victory over rival Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum as head coach Jason Hooten broke the record for the most wins in school history.

The Bearkats (10-9 overall, 5-1 WAC) held the Lumberjacks (9-6, 1-2) to just 26 percent shooting from the floor and 12 percent from behind the arc. Sam Houston also outrebounded SFA 46-36 with 34 defensive boards.

Savion Flagg led the Bearkats with 19 points and six rebounds while playing the entire 40 minutes. Jaden Ray scored 16 points, and Javion May had a team-high eight rebounds.

Sam Houston held the Lumberjacks to just 12 points in the first half as the Bearkats took a 13-point lead at the break. Tristan Ikpe scored a layup to begin the second half, but the offense struggled by not scoring again over the next nine minutes as the Lumberjacks took their first lead of the game at 35-34 with 4:46 left in the game.

Some clutch shots down the stretch propelled the Bearkats to victory.

Demarkus Lampley knocked down a 3-pointer in the right corner to give Sam Houston the lead for good at 37-35, and Ray matched him after the Kats got a stop on the other end. A 7-4 run over the final minutes put the finishing touches on the victory.