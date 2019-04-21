COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Senior Lindsey McLeod blanked Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for seven more innings Saturday to tie a school record as the Sam Houston State softball team completed a Southland Conference series sweep with a 3-0 victory at Chapman Field.

McLeod tossed two shutouts over the weekend to improve to 16-7 on the season. She has now pitched 40 consecutive scoreless innings, which ties the school record set by Elaine Devlin in 1986.

Junior Taylar Fuselier led the Bearkats (26-19 overall, 17-4 in SLC) at the plate in the finale. She went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBI singles in the second and fourth innings as Sam Houston State extended its winning streak to 10 games.

The Bearkats put two on the board in the second inning off Islanders’ starter Kandace Johnson (7-14). Freshman Kyndal Kutac and Bailey White both singled, and Kutac came around to score on an error. Fuselier followed with an RBI single to left field.

Sam Houston State tacked on an insurance run in the fourth. White doubled and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Sheridan Fisher. Fuselier brought White home with a single up the middle.

McLeod coasted in the circle. She only allowed two hits, both singles, and finished with 10 strikeouts. She has not allowed a run since the fourth inning of a 4-3 win over Nicholls in Thibodaux, Louisiana on March 30.