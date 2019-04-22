HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State senior pitcher Lindsey McLeod and junior shortstop Tiffany Thompson have been named the Southland Conference Pitcher and Hitter of the Week, respectively, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

It is the second time this season McLeod has claimed the honor and the fifth time in her career. This is the second time in as many weeks Thompson has been selected as Hitter of the Week.

McLeod and Thompson have both been on fire as the Bearkats have won 10 straight games, including a three-game sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this past weekend to move into a tie with Nicholls atop the SLC standings with two weeks in the regular season remaining.

McLeod tied a school record over the weekend, pitching her 40th consecutive scoreless inning following a pair of shutout victories over the Islanders. She threw a gem in game one of the series allowing only one hit. Out of the 16 batters she faced, only two put the ball in play and only one made it out of the infield, the lone hit in the fifth. She struck out all of the other 14 batters she faced in the contest.

Her second win in game three was almost as impressive. She only allowed two hits and struck out 10 to extend SHSU’s winning streak to 10. The Islanders hit just .081 against McLeod as she recorded 24 strikeouts in only 12 innings.

Thompson continued her hot streak at the plate in the series sweep over the Islanders in Corpus Christi by recording at least one hit in each game for a .600 batting average. She belted two more HRs, the second one being a two-run shot in the fifth that proved to be the difference in a 3-1 win in game two of the series.

Thompson’s slugging percentage was 1.400 and on-base percentage was .600. Thompson drove in four and scored six runs. She also had a triple and a stolen base.