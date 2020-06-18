Sam Houston State football lands four players on Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine All-Texas Small College team

Sam Houston State led the state with four selections.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas Football magazine announced its 2020 Preseason All-Texas Small College team on Wednesday. The team brings together 26 student-athletes from 15 in-state institutions across the state.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to cover the sport I love and bring recognition to the small college schools, fan bases and players I have followed for many years,” said TexasFootball.com small college contributor Cory Hogue. “That does not make selecting this team easy.”

Sam Houston State led the state with four selections, while Mary Hardin-Baylor trailed close behind with three. Houston Baptist, Hardin-Simmons, West Texas A&M, Texas A&M-Commerce, Trinity and Tarleton State round out the list of schools with multiple selections.

To qualify, a player must participate at a four-year institution in Texas that plays below the FBS level. Selections came from five conferences across FCS, Division-II, Division-III, along with transitioning FCS independent Tarleton State.

“We try to leave no stone unturned in search of the state’s best small college players,” said TexasFootball.com college football insider Shehan Jeyarajah. “Between the talented returners and big-time Texas high school products getting ready for their shot, the state is in good hands.”

Position

Name

School

Class

Hometown

QB

Bailey Zappe

Houston Baptist

Sr.

Victoria East

RB

Bryson Hammonds*

Hardin-Simmons

Sr.

Coleman

RB

Donovan Williams

Sam Houston St.

Jr.

Paris

WR

Ben Ratzlaff

Houston Baptist

Sr.

San Diego, Calif.

WR

Xavier Gipson

Stephen F. Austin

So.

Dallas Wilson

TE

Jordan Johnson

West Texas A&M

Sr.

Rice Consolidated

OL

Amon Simon

Texas A&M-Commerce

Sr.

Humble Atascocita

OL

Steven Sellers

Mary Hardin-Baylor

Sr.

Wylie

OL

Colby Thomas

Sam Houston St.

Sr

Manvel

OL

DeJohn Jones

Prairie View A&M

Sr

Lakeview Centennial

OL

Austan Davis

Midwestern State

Sr.

Sulphur Springs

DL

Trace Mascorro

Sam Houston St.

Sr.

Refugio

DL

E’Monte Smith

Mary Hardin-Baylor

Jr.

Pflugerville Connally

DL

G’Karri McCoy

Angelo State

Jr.

Dallas Hillcrest

DL

Campbell Miller

Trinity

Sr.

Tyler Lee

LB

Ronnell Wilson

Tarleton

Sr.

Abilene

LB

Michael Jewett

Trinity

Jr.

Strake Jesuit

LB

Keegan Nichols

Austin College

Jr.

Cedar Park

DB

Michael Lawson

Lamar

Sr.

Patterson, Calif.

DB

Jefferson Fritz

Mary Hardin-Baylor

Sr.

Kaufman

DB

Devin Hafford

Tarleton

Sr.

Humble Atascocita

DB

James Bell

Texas Lutheran

Sr.

Lamar

P

Matt McRobert

Sam Houston St.

Sr.

Berowra, Australia

PK

Jamie Pogue

Hardin-Simmons

Sr.

Abilene Cooper

KR

Dominique Ramsey

Texas A&M-Commerce

Sr.

Converse Judson

PR

Tobias Harris

West Texas A&M

Jr.