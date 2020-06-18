Sam Houston State football lands four players on Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine All-Texas Small College team

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas Football magazine announced its 2020 Preseason All-Texas Small College team on Wednesday. The team brings together 26 student-athletes from 15 in-state institutions across the state.
“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to cover the sport I love and bring recognition to the small college schools, fan bases and players I have followed for many years,” said TexasFootball.com small college contributor Cory Hogue. “That does not make selecting this team easy.”
Sam Houston State led the state with four selections, while Mary Hardin-Baylor trailed close behind with three. Houston Baptist, Hardin-Simmons, West Texas A&M, Texas A&M-Commerce, Trinity and Tarleton State round out the list of schools with multiple selections.
To qualify, a player must participate at a four-year institution in Texas that plays below the FBS level. Selections came from five conferences across FCS, Division-II, Division-III, along with transitioning FCS independent Tarleton State.
“We try to leave no stone unturned in search of the state’s best small college players,” said TexasFootball.com college football insider Shehan Jeyarajah. “Between the talented returners and big-time Texas high school products getting ready for their shot, the state is in good hands.”
Please note: Selections are separated into schools at the bottom of the release.
Position
Name
School
Class
Hometown
QB
Bailey Zappe
Houston Baptist
Sr.
Victoria East
RB
Bryson Hammonds*
Hardin-Simmons
Sr.
Coleman
RB
Donovan Williams
Sam Houston St.
Jr.
Paris
WR
Ben Ratzlaff
Houston Baptist
Sr.
San Diego, Calif.
WR
Xavier Gipson
Stephen F. Austin
So.
Dallas Wilson
TE
Jordan Johnson
West Texas A&M
Sr.
Rice Consolidated
OL
Amon Simon
Texas A&M-Commerce
Sr.
Humble Atascocita
OL
Steven Sellers
Mary Hardin-Baylor
Sr.
Wylie
OL
Colby Thomas
Sam Houston St.
Sr
Manvel
OL
DeJohn Jones
Prairie View A&M
Sr
Lakeview Centennial
OL
Austan Davis
Midwestern State
Sr.
Sulphur Springs
DL
Trace Mascorro
Sam Houston St.
Sr.
Refugio
DL
E’Monte Smith
Mary Hardin-Baylor
Jr.
Pflugerville Connally
DL
G’Karri McCoy
Angelo State
Jr.
Dallas Hillcrest
DL
Campbell Miller
Trinity
Sr.
Tyler Lee
LB
Ronnell Wilson
Tarleton
Sr.
Abilene
LB
Michael Jewett
Trinity
Jr.
Strake Jesuit
LB
Keegan Nichols
Austin College
Jr.
Cedar Park
DB
Michael Lawson
Lamar
Sr.
Patterson, Calif.
DB
Jefferson Fritz
Mary Hardin-Baylor
Sr.
Kaufman
DB
Devin Hafford
Tarleton
Sr.
Humble Atascocita
DB
James Bell
Texas Lutheran
Sr.
Lamar
P
Matt McRobert
Sam Houston St.
Sr.
Berowra, Australia
PK
Jamie Pogue
Hardin-Simmons
Sr.
Abilene Cooper
KR
Dominique Ramsey
Texas A&M-Commerce
Sr.
Converse Judson
PR
Tobias Harris
West Texas A&M
Jr.
Pflugerville Hendrickson