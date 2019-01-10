HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Winning at Cowboy Stadium is one of the toughest feats in FCS football, but the Sam Houston State Bearkats did just that in a 28-17 gutcheck win on Saturday night.

The Bearkats (3-2, 2-0 SLC) never led in the first half, but scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and held McNeese (2-3, 0-2 SLC) to just 111 yards of total offense in the second half to come away with a win in the first meeting between the teams since a 56-43 shootout in 2016.

Ty Brock came off the bench to run the offense and completed just 14 of his 29 pass attempts, but after throwing two first-half picks finished with 262 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

One of those touchdowns came in the first half to senior Nathan Stewart, who finished with six catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Brock spread the ball around to eight different receivers, including Chandler Harvin whose second grab of the night went for a 12-yard score with 11:13 to play in the game, capping an 18-play drive that put the Kats ahead for good.

Kyran Jackson rushed for 111 yards and a score, including 74 yards in the second half for his third 100-yard rushing game of his career.

HOW IT HAPPENED IN THE FIRST HALF

Neither team was able to muster much on the ground in the opening minutes, but the Kats were also hampered by three turnovers. An isolated downpour just after kickoff dampened the first SHSU drive of the game as the Kats were unable to handle multiple shotgun snaps, but did not lose a fumble until the second drive of the game.

McNeese, meanwhile, held on to the ball and got a nice half from quarterback Cody Orgeron as he passed for 192 yards and a pair of scores. The first came late in the opening quarter when he connected with Cyron Sutton for a 67-yard score, the first of the game, and he would later add a 27-yard strike to Draysean Hudson.

Meanwhile, the Kats got 120 yards and a touchdown from Nathan Stewart, but otherwise struggled to move the ball. Still, they were able to knot things up at 7-7 with 12:00 to play in the half after consecutive completions by Ty Brock to Stewart went for 43 yards and then a 21-yard touchdown.