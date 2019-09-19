HUNTSVILLE, Texas — For the first time in department history, Sam Houston Athletics will have one shoe and athletic apparel provider for all 17 teams. A contract with Under Armour was recently approved by the Texas State University Board of Regents and will go into effect June 1, 2020 making the shoe and apparel company the official outfitter of Sam Houston State University Athletics.

“We have been working a long time on getting a deal in place,” said Director of Athletics Bobby Williams. “I want to thank Under Armour for partnering with us to make this happen as well as our staff who worked tirelessly to finalize this agreement.”

Currently each team has been free to sign their own agreements for footwear, uniforms and apparel. Currently two programs, Football and baseball, have been wearing Under Armour with football making the switch in 2014. This year, the track programs along with tennis and golf will begin transitioning as well.

The contract will be a seven-year deal and will not only include the uniforms and apparel worn by the teams, but also all sport specific retail apparel. The new official outfitter agreement includes marketing entitlement that will complement Under Armour's brand marketing campaigns through print and venue presence at the University.

The Bearkats are coming off a historic season in 2019 where they won nine Southland Conference regular season and tournament titles as well as clinching the school’s seventh Southland Conference Commissioner’s Cup.

Sam Houston State joins the growing Under Armour roster of NCAA partners that includes UCLA, University of California, Berkeley, University of Wisconsin, University of Notre Dame, Naval Academy Athletic Association, University of Maryland, Texas Tech University, Northwestern University, University of Cincinnati, Boston College, University of Utah, University of South Carolina and Auburn University.