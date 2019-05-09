HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Bearkats are looking to move to 30-3 in games played at Bowers Stadium under Keeler, who took over for the 2014 season.

- Sam Houston State enters 2019 having posted a winning season in each of the past nine years, not having a sub-.500 season since the 2009 team went 5-6. The streak is the longest in school history, with the next most being 5 years in a row from 1952-56 under Paul Pierce.

- Currently Jacksonville State holds the most consecutive years with a winning season in all of the FCS, entering 2019 with 16 straight (last losing season in 2002), while Eastern Washington has 12 (last losing season in 2006) and North Dakota State also has 9 (last losing season in 2009).

- SHSU opened up the 2019 season in Week 1 at New Mexico, marking the first time the Kats have battled an FBS opponent since opening the 2015 season at Texas Tech.

- Senior wide receiver Nathan Stewart is one of just four players in FCS history to reach 1,000 yards receiving as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Should he reach 1,000 receiving yards again in 2019 he would join Terrell Hudgins (Elon) and Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington) as the only players in FCS history to do so in four straight years.

WITH A BEARKAT WIN ...

- K.C. Keeler would win his 227th career game. He is currently 15th all-time among FCS head coaches, 6 wins ahead of former Wofford coach Mike Ayers and former SHSU coach Ron Randleman. He is 3 wins behind former Ohio State and Youngstown State head coach Jim Tressell for 14th all-time among coaches who spent at least 10 years at FCS schools. Keeler’s 226 victories are the second most among active coaches in the FCS behind only Al Bagnoli of Columbia.

- Keeler would also win his 53rd game as head coach of the Bearkats and would move into sole possession of eighth in the all-time among Southland Conference coaches, breaking a tie with former ULM head man Pat Collins. His 53rd win would also put him just 1 win back of J.W. Jones for third place all-time at SHSU.

- Sam Houston would pick up its fourth straight win in a home opener, not having fallen in a home opener since a 49-46 loss to Lamar in 2015. Following that loss, the Bearkats reeled off 21 consecutive home victories in a row, the second longest home win streak in program history and a streak that was the longest in the nation at the time it was snapped last season vs North Dakota.

- The Bearkats would avoid falling to 0-2 to open a season for just the third time since 1998.

LEFTOVERS FROM A 39-31 LOSS AT NEW MEXICO

- Dee Bowens’ 65-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was the longest catch of his career, surpassing his 64-yard touchdown vs Southeastern Louisiana in 2018. He finished with 105 yards receiving in the first half and 130 for the game, marking the fourth career 100-game for the sophomore after he closed 2018 with 100 yards in 3 of his final 4 games.

- Connor Crow’s 46-yard field goal was the first of his career and tied the longest field goal by a Bearkat since 2015.

- The Kats finished with 539 yards of total offense. It is the first time the Kats have dropped a game when totaling at least 500 yards of offense since falling to Texas Tech in 2015 despite racking up 637 yards that day.

- Nathan Stewart hauled in 6 catches for 71 yards against the Lobos. He now needs 12 more catches to become the fourth Bearkat in program history and the ninth player in Southland Conference history with 200 career catches.

- Despite the Lobos racking up 39 points in the opener, the Bearkat defense still held New Mexico to just 1-for-15 on third downs for the game.

- Kyran Jackson’s 31-yard run in the fourth quarter was a career long for the junior and the longest run by a Bearkat since Corey Avery in 2017.

- In addition to outgaining the Lobos 558-485, the Kats also finished the game with an edge in first downs (27-20) and in time of possession (33:48 - 26-12). Of the Kats’ 27 first downs, 19 came through the air.

- SHSU split time at the quarterback spot with Ty Brock and Eric Schmid each seeing significant time. Brock finished with 258 yards passing for the game while Schmid had 185, marking the first time the Kats have had a pair of 150-passers in a game since Jared Johnson (240) and Jeremiah Briscoe (207) vs Nicholls in 2015.

- The Kats are now 3-29 all-time vs FBS opponents dating back to 1987. Along with defeating New Mexico in Albuquerque in 2011, the Kats also own a 20-9 win over ULM in 2001 and a 21-14 over Louisiana in 2000.