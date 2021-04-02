Sample and Olivieri Earn TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Recognition

Sample was tabbed to the TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI First Team. Olivieri netted a spot on the Freshman Best XI.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M standouts Karlina Sample and Barbara Olivieri earned honors from TopDrawerSoccer as the organization released its Preseason Best XI teams Wednesday.

Sample was tabbed to the TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI First Team. Olivieri netted a spot on the Freshman Best XI.

Olivieri and Sample garnered All-SEC First Team distinction after the league-only slate in the fall. Olivieri was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and Sample garnered SEC Co-Defender of the Year recognition. The pair were key cogs in a fall campaign that ended with a share of their third SEC regular-season title and an 8-2-0 mark.

Sample starred on an Aggie backline that leads the SEC in goals-against average (0.63) and shutouts (5) with three different netminders starting multiple games.

A two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, Olivieri ranks second in the SEC in goals (five) and points (13) and leads the Aggies in both categories. She also ranks second the squad with three assists.

As part of the vagaries of the COVID-19-induced 2020-21 campaign, TopDrawerSoccer did not include All-SEC first teamers Jimena Lopez and Addie McCain despite their possession of Best XI credentials. The organization elected to not consider players who left their programs midseason to pursue professional careers. Lopez, an SEC Co-Defender of the Year, signed to play with Spanish club SD Eibar last week. McCain, the SEC Midfielder of the Year, was drafted by Kansas City NWSL who starts their preseason camp this week.