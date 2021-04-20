Schmid headlines Bearkat postseason awards

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Eric Schmid was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year, headlining a release from the league that saw the Sam Houston Bearkats rack up 22 all-conference spots and three superlatives for the Spring 2021 season.



In addition to Schmid becoming the seventh Bearkat to claim the SLC Player of the Year honor, Jequez Ezzard became the second straight Bearkat to be named Newcomer of the Year, while head coach K.C. Keeler was named the top coach for the second time during his tenure in Huntsville.



ALL-SLC FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Eric Schmid - QB

Schmid has been one of the most electric players in the FCS this spring and enters the FCS Playoffs ranked in the top five in the FCS in multiple categories, including pass efficiency, total pass yards and total offense. The SLC Offensive Player of the Week after a season-opening win over No. 18 Southeastern Louisiana, Schmid threw for at least 300 yards in five of the Kats' six games and set career highs with six touchdown throws against Nicholls and four touchdown rushes against Lamar.



Jequez Ezzard – WR, PR

Was it not for playing just one snap against Northwestern State and not playing the second halves in wins over Nicholls and Lamar, Ezzard's numbers would have been even more eye-popping this season. Still, the graduate transfer from Howard ranked 11th in the FCS with an average of 136 all-purpose yards per game, while leading the FCS with an average of 30.4 yards per receptions. He finished the regular season with 608 receiving yards and six touchdown catches, while also adding a rushing touchdown and a punt return score. He has three 100-yard receiving games this year and ranks second in the FCS with an average of 17.5 punt return yards per game.



Colby Thomas - OL

A captain and first team all-SLC choice from 2019, he is one of two Bearkat offensive linemen to play all six games this season. Arguably the most versatile lineman in the SLC, he has played center, guard and tackle this year, including playing all three in the same game in the Kats' win at Northwestern State.



Seth Morgan - K

The true freshman has been huge for the Kats this season and has helped make Sam Houston almost automatic inside the red zone. He has nailed 32 of his 34 PAT tries, and made his first six field goals on his way to hitting nine of 11 for the year with a long of 44.



Matt McRobert - P

Despite being tied for the least amount of punts in the SLC (16), the 2019 Ray Guy Award finalist has been a weapon on special teams in earning first team all-SLC honors for the second straight year. He has averaged 42.1 yards per punt, but has just one touchback on his 16 boots, pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line seven times.



ALL-SLC FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Jahari Kay - DL

Named one of 18 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award (top defensive player in FCS) on Monday, Kay has enjoyed a breakout spring for the Bearkats. He leads the SLC and ranks fourth in the FCS with four forced fumbles this year and is fourth among Spring 2021 players in the Southland with 8.0 tackles for loss. He also ranks sixth in the FCS in sacks per game and has 5.5 for the year. He was named the SLC Defensive Player of the Week after the Kats' thrashing of No. 7 Nicholls where he finished with six tackles, 2.5 TFLs, two forced fumbles and a pick-6.



Joseph Wallace - DL

One of the primary stalwarts of the Bearkat defensive front, Wallace followed up his all-SLC second team choice in 2019 with a first team nod this spring. He ranks first among all interior linemen in the Southland in TFLs and is eighth overall. He was named the SLC Defensive Player of the Week following SHSU's win over McNeese, gong for five tackles, 3.0 TFLs and a forced fumble in the win over the Cowboys.



Jevon Leon - DL

A freshman all-American and all-SLC choice in 2019, Leon has pounced on three fumbles this year, a mark that is tops in the Southland. He ranks fifth among Spring 2021 players in the SLC with 3.5 sacks and has had a hand in a sack in four of six games played. For his career he has already totaled 20.0 TFLs and 12.0 sacks in just 18 games played.



Quentin Brown - LB

Another impact addition for the Kats, Brown has started at linebacker in all six games and ranks third on the team in tackles. He has 2.5 sacks and 4.0 TFLs, registering a TFL in four of six games played while also forcing a fumble at Lamar.



Zyon McCollum - DB

Known as one of the top defensive backs in the FCS, this is McCollum's third postseason honor from the Southland after being a first teamer in 2018 and a second teamer in 2019. He has racked up 32 tackles from his cornerback position, including 3.5 TFLs. Additionally, he has forced a pair of fumbles and broken up five passes while routinely shutting down his side of the field.



Jaylen Thomas - DB

After missing the season opener due to injury, Thomas picked up right where he left off when he returned for the Kats' game vs Nicholls. A 2-time all-SLC choice and a preseason second teamer, Thomas has been versatile enough to play not only at corner, but also in the nickel position this year. He has picked up 16 stops and 1.5 TFLs, breaking up three passes with a forced fumble at Northwestern State.



ALL-SLC SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Ramon Jefferson - RB

Jefferson burst onto the scene in Huntsville in the season opener vs Southeastern Louisiana, rushing for 139 yards and a score, becoming the first Kat since 2008 to rush for 100 yards in his Sam Houston debut. He had a pair of 100-yard games and closed out the regular season ranked third in the SLC with an average of 79.2 yards per game on the ground, totaling 475 rush yards with three scores. He has also shown plenty of explosiveness with at least one 20-yard run in five of the Kats' six games played.



Isaac Schley - TE/H-Back

A graduate transfer from Georgetown, Schley has been a key addition to the Kats' attach and has at least one catch in every game this year, including four grabs of at least 20 yards. For the year he has hauled in 11 total passes for 179 total yards, an average of 35.8 receiving yards per game.



Ife Adeyi - WR

A home run threat every time he touches the ball, Adeyi ranks second in the SLC this season with an average of 19.6 yards per catch, averaging 17.1 yards each time he touches the ball. He has totaled 367 all-purpose yards this season, scoring four times, twice on the ground and twice through the air. He had his biggest game of the year in a win at Northwestern State where he went for 134 yards and a touchdown on six catches.



Prince Pines - OL

The Baylor transfer has been one of the best in the SLC on the line this season and has started all six games for the Kats at left guard, just one year after playing 14 games at Baylor.



Ethan Hagler - OL

A versatile lineman, Hagler has been a big piece of the Bearkat offense in 2021, starting five games and seeing time at center and guard.



ALL-SLC SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Trace Mascorro - DL

An all-American in 2019 and a preseason all-American this season, Mascorro's stats do not tell the tale of the impact he has had on each game the Kats have played. The senior from Refugio has started all six games as part of arguably the best unit in the FCS, picking up a sack in the win over McNeese and a TFL at Northwestern State.



Trevor Williams - LB

The leader of the Bearkat defense, Williams backed up his preseason all-SLC nod by leading the Kats with 48 tackles and 9.0 TFLs this season. The College Station native ranks in the top 20 in the FCS in TFLs per game (1.5) and is one of 10 players in the nation with multiple fumble recoveries. Williams tied a career high with 15 tackles at Northwestern State and found his way into the end zone with a 79-yard fumble recovery for a TD in the Kats' win over Nicholls.



Markel Perry - LB

Another part of the Kats' defensive front, the honor is the first for Perry. He ranks fifth in the SLC among Spring players with 3.5 total sacks and had a TFL in each of the final five games of the season. Perry also ranks seventh in the SLC among Spring 2021 players with 7.0 TFLs.



Tristin McCollum - DB

McCollum earned his first all-league honors with another stellar season, racking up 29 tackles and 1.5 TFLs for the Kats. He ranked fifth on the team in stops and had at least five tackles in four of five full games played. McCollum's season high came when he had 10 stops in a season-opening win over Southeastern Louisiana, and he also added a sack and an interception in the Kats' win at Lamar.



ALL-SLC THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

Noah Smith - RB

Smith has been a jack of all trades for the Kats on offense this year, averaging eight touches per game and getting into the end zone both via rush and as a receiver. He has totaled 326 all-purpose yards this year for an average of 65.2 per game. He rushed in a score in the opener vs SLU and then caught two touchdowns in the Kats' blowout win over Nicholls. Smith had his biggest yardage game against McNeese with 131 all-purpose yards and a 19-yard touchdown grab.