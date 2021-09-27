Schmid & Morgan named WAC Players of the Week

The Preseason WAC Offensive Player of the Year was 19-of-37 on his pass attempts for 283 yards and four touchdowns

CONWAY, Ark. — Sam Houston’s Eric Schmid, Tarleton’s Greg Eggleston Jr. and Sam Houston’s Seth Morgan have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for September 20 through September 26.

Schmid, a redshirt junior quarterback from The Woodlands, Texas, went into Conway, Ark. and helped the Bearkats open up WAC/ASUN Challenge play with a 45-35 win at nationally-ranked Central Arkansas. The Preseason WAC Offensive Player of the Year was 19-of-37 on his pass attempts for 283 yards and four touchdowns, which all came in the first half. He also added 48 yards on the ground on 10 rushes, including a long of 19 yards.

Eggleston, a freshman defensive back from San Antonio, picked of a pair of passes in just his third collegiate game as the Texans earned a 40-21 win over New Mexico Highlands. His first pick came on the first play of NMHU’s second drive of the game, picking off a 22-yard attempt. On the Cowboys’ final drive, he gathered his second interception, putting together a 12-yard return to allow Tarleton to kneel down to end the game. He also added four tackles in the winning effort.

Morgan, a freshman from Houston, earns his second WAC Special Teams Player of the Week honor after going 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points in a 45-35 win over nationally-ranked Central Arkansas. Now a perfect 17-for-17 on extra points and 4-for-4 on field goals, his scores against UCA came from twice from 22 yards and once from 32 yards.

Other offensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Stone Earle completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 185 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats earned the 56-0 road win at Lamar … Stephen F. Austin’s Korbyn White led the ‘Jacks with 71 yards rushing, scoring on a nine-yard rush early in the game in a 61-13 win over Lincoln (Calif.) … Tarleton’s Daniel Wright Jr. rushed for a season-high 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-21 win over New Mexico Highlands.

Other defensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Jordan Paup added five more tackles, including a tackle for loss and fumble recovery, to his season totals in 56-0 non-conference win at Lamar … Stephen F. Austin’s Rayshad Nichols recorded seven tackles, including three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks, in the Lumberjacks 61-13 win over Lincoln (Calif.).

Other special teams nominees: Stephen F. Austin’s Lenard Lemons had a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown and added 23 yards on kick returns in a 61-13 win over Lincoln (Calif.) … Tarleton’s Dray Roberson gave the home fans some excitement early in the second quarter with a 100-yard kickoff return for a score to put the Texans up 30-7 over New Mexico Highlands.

KICKING OFF

It’s a big week around the WAC and not only because it’s time for the Battle of the Piney Woods between top-ranked Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin at NRG Stadium in Houston. Dixie State returns after the bye week as they travel to South Dakota State, who is ranked second in the Stats Perform Top 25 and third in the AFCA Coaches’ Top 25. Tarleton will head to Eastern Kentucky while Abilene Christian hosts Central Arkansas in AQ7 action. Both EKU and UCA are among those receiving votes in both the Stats Perform and AFCA polls.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

As a team, Sam Houston leads the WAC in scoring offense (46.3), total offense (533.0), rushing offense (259.0), rushing defense (77.33), third down conversions (.500) and sacks against (3). Stephen F. Austin also leads the league in a number of categories, holding the top spot in total defense (266.5), socring defense (16.0), defensive pass efficiency (86.2), passing offense (287.0), field goals made (9), net yards per punt (52.5), punt return average (22.1), punt return TDs (3), interceptions (8), turnover margin (+1.3), fourth-down conversions (.571), sacks by (14) and time of possession (31:42). Abilene Christian is the leader in touchdowns scored (22), total offense/play (7.13), total offense TDs (19), pass efficiency (162.5), yards per rush (6.43), pass completion percentage (.676), pass defense (140.5), passing TDs (11), PAT kicks made (20), kickoff return yardage (42.5), opponents third-down conversion (.280). Tarleton is tops in total offense yards (450.8), rushing TDs (9), rush attempts (151), rushing yards (208.8), kick return TDs (1), first downs (95), first downs rushing (44) and red zone defense (.727). Lamar has the top red zone offense (100.0).

Individually, SHSU’s Ramon Jefferson is the leader in rushing (133.3) and scoring/touchdowns (8.00) while teammate Eric Schmid is the leader in total offnese (288.0) and passing/game (267.0). SFA’s Chris Campos is the leader in total scoring (11.25) and scoring/kick (11.25). ACU’s Stone Earle holds the top pass efficiency among starters (172.88). SFA’s Xavier Gipson continues to be the top receiver at 112.33 yards per game and is also the leader in all purpose yards (139.33). His ‘Jacks teammate Max Quick leads the WAC in punting average (48.27) while Campos’ nine field goals made is a WAC-best. On defense, Dixie State’s Tyrell Grayson leads the league with 12.33 tackles per game. SFA’s James Sylvester has the lead in sacks/game (1.25) while SHSU’s Markel Perry is tied with SFA’s BJ Scarlett for the lead in tackles for loss/game (2.00). SFA’s BJ Thompson and Tarleton’s Ronnell Wilson are tied for the lead in fumbles forced (2) while Tarleton’s Devin Hafford is the leader in fumbles recovered (2). SHSU’s Jaylen Thomas and SFA’s Myles Brooks are tied for the lead in interceptions with three each.

NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED

Sam Houston remains the top team in the two major FCS polls, ranking first in both the Stats Perform Top 25 and AFCA Coaches’ Top 25. The Bearkats are also second in the College Sports Madness Top 25 and fourth in the Athlon Sports Top 25. Stephen F. Austin is among those receiving votes in both the STATS and AFCA polls.

BATTLE OF THE PINEY WOODS

In a rivalry dating back to 1923, the Battle of the Piney Woods will take place this Saturday between Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston. Sam Houston has won the last nine meetings and holds a 57-35-2 advantage over the rival ‘Jacks.

FREE FOOTBALL

Lamar’s 17-10 win over Northern Colorado was the WAC’s first overtime game of the FCS era and the 59th in the conference’s history since college overtime was introduced in 1996.

GUESS WHO’S BACK?

It’s a new era as football returns for the WAC for the first time since 2012, this time at the Football Championship Subdivision. Led by defending FCS national champion Sam Houston, the new incarnation of WAC football will also include Abilene Christian, Dixie State, Lamar, Stephen F. Austin and Tarleton. In 50 years at the FBS level, the WAC was home to the consensus 1984 national champion (Brigham Young), the winner of the 1990 Heisman Trophy (Ty Detmer, QB, Brigham Young) and the first pick of the 2002 NFL Draft (David Carr, QB, Fresno State).

PRESEASON HONORS

Fresh off winning the tophy, Sam Houston had a pair of players pick up Preseason All-America honors, earning a spot on the Athlon Preseason All-America team. Defensive lineman Jahari Kay and teammate Jequez Ezzard (punt returner) earned the recognition.

Seven WAC football players were recognized on the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams. Kay, Ezzard and Sam Houston defensive back Zyon McCollum earned first team honors. Sam Houston Quarterback Eric Schmid was joined by teammate Joseph Wallace and SFA receiver Xavier Gipson on the second team. SHSU offensive lineman Colby Thomas was a third team selection.

IN THE RUNNING

Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid and wide receiver/returner Jequez Ezzard are among 35 players named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List, which is presented to the top offensive player nationally in collegie football’s Division I championship subdivision.

On the other side of the ball, SHSU’s Jahari Kay and Zyon McCollum are on the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player nationally in FCS.

PLAYING THE BEST

Not looking to shy away from anyone, Dixie State has one of the toughest schedules in FCS, taking on four non-conference opponents that played in last spring’s FCS tournament, in addition to traveling to WAC-foe Sam Houston. The four members of the AQ7 will also take on Jacksonville State, who represented the Ohio Valley Conference in the FCS playoffs.

Non-Conference Games Against 2020 FCS Playoff Teams

Sep. 11 - Weber State at Dixie State

Oct. 2 - Dixie State at South Dakota State

Oct. 9 - Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville State (AQ7)

Oct. 23 - Jacksonville State at Sam Houston (AQ7)

Oct. 30 - Dixie State at Delaware

Nov. 6 - Abilene Christian at Jacksonville State (AQ7)

Nov. 13 - Jacksonville State at Lamar (AQ7)